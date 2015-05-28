By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 28 Foreign investors have started
to allocate more funds to Chinese bonds, locking in profits from
a huge stock rally in China and seeking less risky channels to
park their funds.
Bond exchange-traded funds (ETF) managed by fund managers
under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) scheme have seen strong inflows since April, industry
data showed.
China CSOP Asset Management, which is the biggest RQFII
player and which manages an ETF that targets China's five-year
treasury bond recorded inflows of 1.68 billion yuan ($270.80
million) last month, the highest monthly inflow since the fund's
launch in February, 2014.
By contrast, the firm's FTSE China A50 ETF had
outflows of about 11 billion yuan during the same period,
according to Morningstar data.
"We've seen big inflows into our fixed-income products from
European and U.S. investors recently who switched out of equity
products to wait for a meaningful correction of 15-20 percent,"
said Jack Wang, head of institutional clients at CSOP Asset
Management.
As China's A-shares are yet to be included in major global
benchmarks, investors tend to take profits when they rally too
much in a short period, Wang said.
The Shanghai Composite Index has surged to around
seven-year highs and has outperformed all its peers globally so
far this year with a more than 50 percent rise.
A-shares, which are Chinese companies listed in Shanghai and
Shenzhen, have an average premium of 30 percent over H-shares,
which are Hong Kong-listed companies incorporated in mainland
China.
"U.S. investors are increasing their allocations to Chinese
bonds. We have a bond ETF listed in the U.S., which saw its size
swelling to $50 million from $10 million in the past month or
so," said David Zhang, deputy CEO of E Fund (Hong Kong).
Supporting demand for bonds is a growing consensus that
China is getting deeper into a policy easing cycle after five
interest rates and reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in six
months, continually pumping funds into the market.
More easing is expected in coming months as the economy
looks set for its worst year in 25 years.
In addition, the yuan has grown more stable since
late March, giving investors confidence that are unlikely to
suffer big foreign exchange losses, especially in the run-up to
discussions on whether the yuan will be included in the
International Monetary Fund's SDR basket.
"Global investors are heavily underweight Chinese assets at
present. But as the yuan is on its way to become a reserve
currency, it is driving diversification needs from global
investors," said Becky Liu, a senior strategist at Standard
Chartered.
Demand for Chinese bonds is likely to remain strong as they
yield more than their peers in other major markets, and a weak
primary offshore yuan bond market also means demand for onshore
bonds via various schemes like RQFII will continue, analysts
say.
China's five-year treasury bond, for example, yields 3.2
percent, compared to 1.5 percent for its U.S. counterpart.
Gross offshore yuan bond issuance in the first four months
was a sluggish 151 billion yuan, down 46 percent from a year
earlier. Year-to-date net issuance was negative as more bonds
have matured than new ones issued.
($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)