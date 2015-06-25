(Recasts, updates with final figures)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, June 25 (IFR) - Bank of China turned to the international bond markets on Wednesday to raise the equivalent of USD3.55bn for Silk Road projects, boosting efforts to improve infrastructure links between Asia and Europe.

This is the first public bond issue to help fund plans to recreate the ancient trading route, which will require billions of dollars to bolster infrastructure linking the continents in the coming years.

The deal also marks the first four-currency bond offering from Asia, reflecting the transcontinental nature of the projects.

The state-owned bank sold notes in US dollars, euros, Singaporean dollars and Chinese yuan, raising funds through overseas branches that will be lending for Silk Road projects.

The target size was around USD3-4bn, said bankers on the deal, denying earlier reports that the deal could raise as much as USD6bn-7bn. The US dollar portion, at USD2.3bn, accounted for the majority of the funds raised, as the issuer opted to take advantage of the most liquid bond market.

The US dollar portion comprised a USD1bn 3-year, USD800m 5-year and USD500m 10-year US dollar offering that priced to yield 115bp, 125bp and 157.5bp over US Treasuries.

Enthusiastic Chinese bank treasuries drove demand for the 3-year US dollar tranche, supporting the new notes in secondary trade.

The euro tranche was a trickier exercise due to the backdrop of lingering concerns of a Greek default. The leads announced euros on a reverse enquiry yesterday morning, and only began marketing the tranche at the Europe open. Eventually, a EUR500m (USD560m) 3-year floater priced to yield 100bp over 3-month Euribor.

PREMIUM DIM SUM The deal also included an offshore renminbi CNH2bn (USD322m) 2-year portion that priced to yield 3.6%, a level that one investor said was attractive versus other Chinese commercial banks in that tenor such as ICBC.

"We saw a 10bp-15bp premium offered for this Dim Sum, which we bought to get the extra juice," said an investor, who cited Bank of China's May 2017s at around 3.5%.

The SGD500m (USD372m) 4-year tranche targeted a longer maturity that offered an attractive yield for local investors, eventually pricing to yield 2.75%.

Altogether, the deal is the largest Reg S senior bond from Asia ex-Japan, and set a record for the highest number of tranches on a single Asian deal.

The deal attracted orders of around USD12bn, excluding the euro tranche as statistics were not available at the time of writing. SILK ROAD PLANS

Bank of China's decision to access the bond markets will support China's development of Silk Road infrastructure projects.

Under the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China aims to create a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road to boost trade and extend its global influence.

President Xi Jinping announced a USD40bn commitment to set up a Silk Road infrastructure fund last November. The fund's initial USD10bn capital came from China's foreign-exchange reserves and state-owned policy institutions.

The proceeds raised by BOC will be used to provide credit to businesses working on the "Belt and Road" projects, which include building the Eurasian Land Bridge and connecting China to Russia and Central Asia, as well as maritime links through major sea ports.

The bonds were issued through Bank of China's branches in Hungary, Hong Kong, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Taipei.

Barclays, Citigroup, DBS, HSBC and BOC's own underwriting team were the joint global co-ordinators for all tranches.

CBA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan joined as bookrunners on the US dollar tranche, First Gulf Bank was the other joint bookrunner on the Dim Sum, and OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered joined on the SGD trade.

The senior unsecured Reg S notes of all tranches are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at A1/A by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Steve Garton)