* Four local governments issue bonds to fund SME loans

* New format promises to free up banks' balance sheets

* Small businesses seen as key to economic growth

By Carrie Hong

March 8 (IFR) - China has stepped up its efforts to finance economic growth through the capital markets with the introduction of a new category of bonds designed specifically to fund loans to small businesses.

Four local government funding vehicles (LGFVs) raised a combined Rmb3.5bn (US$562m) in the enterprise bond market on Thursday. Arranger China Minsheng Banking Corp will hold the proceeds in escrow before lending on to small and medium-sized enterprises.

PRC regulators have allowed groups of SMEs to access the bond markets before, but the deals set a template that promises to lower their funding costs and free up banks to lend more to the sector.

The successful debuts come as China is stepping up bond-market reforms in an effort to bolster economic growth without adding to the burden on its banks, already under pressure to review their risk-weighted assets during the switch to Basel III standards.

According to Charles Harvie, a professor at the University of Wollongong in Australia, SMEs are responsible for more than 70% of private-sector jobs in China. Hence, easier access to credit for the sector could be a major driver of growth.

China recorded GDP growth of 7.8% in 2012, its slowest pace in 13 years. Outgoing premier Wen Jiabao has set a 7.5% target for this year.

IFR reported last November that China's National Development and Reform Commission was in the process of allowing LGFVs to issue bonds on behalf of SMEs and intended to require commercial banks to be the arrangers on the new securities.

MORE MUNICIPAL DEBT

While the new asset class will keep the burden of SME lending off the books of banks like Minsheng, it will add to the rapidly growing liabilities for China's local governments.

China's efforts to develop a municipal bond market are in only the first stages, but municipalities and provinces have regularly created financing vehicles to issue debt on their behalf. According to Chinabond, LGFVs issued Rmb636.8bn of bonds in 2012, up 148% year on year. The advent of SME enterprise bonds is expected to add significantly to that number.

Local governments regularly step in to avert defaults in China's bond markets, but analysts are warning that some are struggling to meet redemptions after borrowing heavily to fund an investment spree in recent years.

Although investors believe the central government will ensure they are ultimately repaid, recovery expectations have yet to be tested.

RISK MITIGATION

If the new format catches on, it could free up banks' balance sheets for other lending.

"As the banks do not have to use their loan quotas for the SMEs, the new bonds do not affect the banks' capital adequacy ratios. The proposed way will also remove the default risk from the banks' balance sheets," said a source.

The structure, however, stops short of transferring all risks associated with the sector onto bondholders.

Each of the four new issues comes with two risk mitigation funds meant to protect investors should borrowers miss payments on their loans.

One of the funds, equal to 5% of the proceeds from the bond issue, will be provided by the local government, similar to the first-loss equity tranche seen on asset-backed securities in the US market.

A second fund will collect the spread between the interest rates on the SME loans and the coupon on bonds, effectively adding to a buffer that will protect investors against modest writedowns on the SME loans.

SME borrowers typically pay 120%-130% of the PBOC's benchmark lending rate, set at 6.15% for three-year loans. Meanwhile, the bonds priced at 5.1% and 5.4%.

There is further protection. If the default rate in the underlying loans is so big that the two funds do not have enough money to repay the bonds, creditors will have direct recourse to the borrowers' cash flows. China Minsheng Banking Group, the arranger, may also provide funds to the SME borrowers - a critical feature for some investors.

"What if the two funds fail to cover the losses of creditors once defaults happen? I only felt a bit relieved when I saw that Minsheng would lend to the borrowers. It means not only are the local governments supporting these SMEs, but also the bank. In that case, I think I will consider investing in these bonds in the future," said a fund manager.

Investors responded well to the new structure. All four issues priced towards the tight end of their target ranges and at lower yields than other LGFV bonds.

"The coupons are lower than normal LGFV enterprise bonds, although the market has been getting hot of late. Normally, LGFVs with the same ratings need to pay around 20bp higher," said a DCM banker.

The first four issuers and the amounts they are raising are Tianjin T&B Holding (Rmb1bn), Wuxi New District Economic Development Group (Rmb1bn), Zhenjiang City Construction and Investment Group (Rmb1bn) and Yancheng State-owned Assets Group (Rmb500m).

The tenor of each deal is three years. Tianjin T&B, rated AA+, priced at 5.1%, while the three other issuers are rated AA and priced at 5.4% each. (Reporting By Carrie Hong; Editing by Steve Garton and Christopher Langner)