By Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 9 Ease of moving funds, clear
ownership rules, and clarity around tax laws are investors' top
concerns when it comes to China's onshore bond markets, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
These factors outweighed worries over economic growth and
property prices, the survey of more than 100 institutional
investors who oversee an aggregate $21 trillion in assets found.
The survey was done by a group of seven financial industry
associations around the world, led by the Asia Securities
Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA).
It collected responses from investors on subjects ranging
from legal and operational issues such as repatriation of funds
to macroeconomic issues like GDP growth and the value of China's
yuan or renminbi (RMB) currency.
Out of a total of 32 factors, 26 scored 2.5 and below, 1
being the most important and 5 least important.
"The survey shows that all factors are important, so China
will not be able to only fix the top concerns and then
everything will be fine," Mark Austen, Hong Kong-based CEO of
ASIFMA, told Reuters.
"There are a lot of things they still need to do if they
want to attract substantial foreign investment into the bond
market."
In February Beijing allowed a wider variety of foreign
investors into its interbank bond market and relaxed foreign
exchange repatriation rules in May.
"Fixed income investors are primarily concerned with clear
and stable government policies on financial markets and the
value of the RMB (yuan) - as that can substantially erode
profits for fixed-income investments," the survey noted.
Although global financial markets have waxed and waned in
recent months with uncertainty over China's economy, fixed
income investors were unperturbed.
"Macro-economic concerns such as GDP growth are relatively
less important than capital market development concerns, credit
information concerns or legal and operational concerns," it
said.
Among capital market development issues, respondents were
most concerned about bond trading liquidity and the cross-border
flow of capital.
Just over 51 percent of respondents had already invested in
China's onshore bond markets, with 33 percent planning to invest
in the next 12 months and 63 percent intending to raise their
exposure over the next year.
Inclusion in global bond indices was a more important
capital development factor for non-Asian respondents, while
availability of hedging tools was a key issue for European
participants.
U.S. respondents considered corporate governance as one of
the most important capital market development factors.
The survey found investors believed that the availabity of
credit information to offshore investors was the most important
credit information concern, while differentiation between
issuers made by the domestic rating scale was least important.
This was perhaps because "international investors do not
rely on domestic ratings", it said.
This domestic rating factor is already reflected in the
market. Since onshore bond market reforms in mid-2016, the yield
gap between the AAA-rated 5-year corporate bond benchmark
and the comparable AA-rated had dropped
to 40 basis points from over 70.
Since China's opening of its $7.5 trillion domestic bond
market earlier this year, there has been a surge in global
interest.
Foreign investors raised their holdings of Chinese debt by
50.7 billion yuan ($7.60 billion) last month to 726.4 billion
yuan, the largest increase in more than two years, with
investors looking to the potential inclusion of these bonds in
global indexes by 2017.
The global investors in the survey represented 36 percent of
the top 50 investors in the United States, a fifth of the top
100 in Europe, and 27 percent of the top 100 in Asia. Asset
managers accounting for two thirds of the overall mix.
The assets controlled by the respondents varied
significantly: Twenty-seven percent had assets under management
in excess of $500 billion and 32 percent manage $100-$500
billion. At the other end of the spectrum, those controlling
less than $10 billion accounted for 23 percent of respondents.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Eric Meijer)