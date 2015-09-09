BEIJING, Sept 9 U.S. rockers Bon Jovi have had
their first ever tour of China unexpectedly cancelled, the
Chinese promoter said on Wednesday, and it was not immediately
clear why, though a music video of six years ago shows scenes
from the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.
Promoter AEG said in short statement on its Weibo microblog
that the Sept. 14 concert in Shanghai and Sept. 17 concert in
Beijing had been cancelled "for some reason".
It provided no other explanation and government authorities
either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.
The government forbids artists performing content that
"harms national unity" and vets set-lists and lyrics before
approving concerts, as well as the artists themselves to ensure
no objectionable connections, such as to human rights groups.
Bon Jovi's 2009 "We Weren't Born To Follow" music video
features brief images of the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations
around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, bloodily put down by the
army. Public discussion of the event remains taboo in China.
The Financial Times, citing unidentified sources, said China
had banned the concert after discovering a picture of exiled
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, a man reviled by China,
had featured in a video shown at a previous concert in Taiwan.
An official at the Ministry of Culture, responsible for the
vetting process, said decisions about the concerts were being
handled at the city level.
The Beijing Culture Bureau declined to comment.
The Shanghai Culture Bureau did not answer calls seeking
comment. The Foreign Ministry said it did not know anything
about the case.
Fans reacted angrily on social media.
"Another concert cancelled. Let's thank our country once
more!" wrote one on Weibo.
"The world's most populous country and second largest
economy is scared of a few songs?" wrote another.
Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi had courted China last month by
releasing a video of him singing in not bad Mandarin the classic
love song "The Moon Represents My Heart" by the late Taiwan
singer Teresa Teng, which remains hugely popular in China.
Among Bon Jovi's best known hits is "Livin' On a Prayer".
In 2008 Icelandic singer Bjork infuriated the government by
shouting "Tibet! Tibet!" after performing her song "Declare
Independence" at a concert in Shanghai.
China has ruled Tibet with an iron fist since "peacefully
liberating" the Himalayan region in 1950, and it condemns any
challenge to its authority.
(Reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel)