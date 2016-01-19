LONDON Jan 19 Britain remains deeply concerned
about a British publisher of books critical of China's leaders
who went missing in Hong Kong and is pressing for information
about his welfare, a spokesman for the Foreign Office said on
Tuesday.
Hong Kong police confirmed late on Monday that they had been
advised by authorities in China's southern Guangdong province
that British passport holder Lee Bo was in the mainland.
"We remain deeply concerned about a British citizen missing
from Hong Kong with four colleagues and have raised this at the
highest levels," a spokesman for the Foreign Office said when
asked about the case.
"It has now been confirmed by Chinese authorities that he is
in mainland China and we are continuing to press for further
information about his welfare and location. We stand ready to
provide consular assistance," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)