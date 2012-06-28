HONG KONG, June 28 China three major bourses,
Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the Shanghai
Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, have formed a
joint venture company to develop financial products and
services, HKEx said in a statement on Thursday.
The joint venture partners will have equal shares in the
joint venture company with each committing HK$100 million
($12.89 million) as initial paid-up capital, the statement said.
The new venture will boost HKEx's competitiveness, help
develop China's capital markets and further globalisation of the
three exchanges, the statement added.
($1 = 7.7587 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)