* Ticket sales dipped in Q2 for first time in around 5 years
* Figures point to slowdown in everyday discretionary
spending
* Outbound tourism numbers also seen flatlining this year
* China is trying to rebalance economy towards consumption
* Chinese box office had been booming for last 5 years
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Aug 11 China's cinemas are showing
signs of weakness, a concern for policymakers who had looked to
stellar box office receipts over the last half-decade as a sign
consumers were picking up some of the slack from ailing exports
and manufacturing.
Ticket sales dropped 10 percent in the second quarter of the
year versus 2015, the first dip in around five years and a far
cry from stellar growth at the start of the year. July sales
slumped further, data from box office tracker EntGroup showed.
Stalling sales suggest belt-tightening by China's consumers
is hitting even small luxuries and everyday discretionary
spending, a concern for the Hollywood producers wooing China and
for Beijing as it struggles to stoke domestic demand.
"Cinema tickets are expensive and now there are lots more
places to find movies, so everyone is choosing to stay at home
and watch films online," said Zhang Fuling, 25, a service worker
at a state-owned firm in Shanghai.
Zhang is not alone: visits to cinemas fell 15 percent in
July, after growing more than 50 percent last year and at the
start of 2016. Average ticket prices have also dropped to the
lowest level in more than five years.
Some analysts point to a recent crackdown on producers
subsidizing or buying up unsold tickets to inflate box office
sales as also weighing on the sector, though similar campaigns
failed to dent growth in 2014 or 2015.
With China's official data viewed with scepticism by some
economists, any indicators that may offer a snapshot of the
state of the real economy are eagerly watched.
Increasing domestic consumption is key to Beijing's efforts
to rebalance the world's second biggest economy away from its
long-running reliance on trade and government spending.
STAYING HOME
Stalling cinema ticket sales are not the only red flag that
consumers might be feeling the pinch.
Outbound tourist numbers are also set to flatline this year,
according to China National Tourism Administration (CNTA) data.
Outbound tourists - another bellwether of consumer strength -
had risen steeply for years and were up 16 percent in 2015.
"If you can rule out other drivers then you'd have to say
it's a sign that consumers are becoming more cautious," said
Matthew Hassan, senior economist at Westpac, referring to the
weaker box office and tourist numbers.
Westpac's own China consumer sentiment index fell in July.
"Aspects of the survey around job security, around savings
behaviour do look a lot more conservative, and it may be that
there has been a budgetary tightening in the consumer sector,"
said Hassan.
Chinese retailers have also cut staff and seen inventories
pile up, luxury sector growth has dried up, and fast-food giants
such as KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc and McDonald's Corp
are grappling for growth.
BOX OFFICE BUBBLE?
Cinema ticket sales have a history of resilience even in the
face of slowing economic growth. The U.S. box office boomed in
2009 after the financial crisis as people looked to the silver
screen for an affordable two-hour escape.
In China, even as the country faced its slowest growth in a
quarter of a century, cinema ticket sales shot up at the start
of the year, with record numbers flocking to see movies like
quirky romantic comedy "The Mermaid", driving it to break
China's all-time box office record.
Industry insiders, however, said some of that growth was
artificial, driven by cut-price deals and producers buying up or
subsidizing tickets.
"Local film investors had been buying up lots of tickets for
their own films, stoking a film market bubble," said Song
Yuxing, an academic and independent film maker. He added slower
economic growth was also a drag on domestic films getting made.
Cinema operators such as Wanda Cinema Line Corp,
China's largest, have seen the impact. Wanda's box office sales
were up 12.8 percent in the second quarter of the year, versus
61.4 percent growth in the first three months.
To be sure, the Chinese box office has raked in $4.5 billion
so far this year and is expected to soon challenge the U.S.
market for the crown of the world's biggest.
The United States has five times as many cinema screens per
person as China - leaving plenty of room for growth.
"The Mermaid", car-chase action flick "Furious 7", local hit
"Monster Hunt" and Walt Disney Co's animation "Zootopia"
have seen big returns in China over the last two years.
The dip could also be short-lived, with some saying there
had simply been a lack of recent blockbuster hits.
"A lot of domestic films lately haven't really gone down
well and lots of viewers feel there isn't much worth watching,"
said Wang Xin, a box office worker at the Stellar International
Cineplex in central Shanghai. She added many people were also
bringing ticket coupons to get discounts.
"The trouble is, if there aren't any good films on offer
then getting a discount doesn't really make a difference."
($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by
Alex Richardson)