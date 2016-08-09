HONG KONG Aug 9 State-owned China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is currently
discussing the conditions put forward by British oil and gas
major BP plc for its planned exit from their SECCO
petrochemicals joint venture, a Sinopec spokesman told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Reuters earlier reported that BP has hired an investment
bank to find buyers for its 50 percent stake in SECCO, a deal
that could fetch up to $3 billion.
The Sinopec spokesman said the company had not made a
decision on whether to buy BP's stake.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Tris Pan; Editing by Will
Waterman)