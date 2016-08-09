HONG KONG Aug 9 State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is currently discussing the conditions put forward by British oil and gas major BP plc for its planned exit from their SECCO petrochemicals joint venture, a Sinopec spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters earlier reported that BP has hired an investment bank to find buyers for its 50 percent stake in SECCO, a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion.

The Sinopec spokesman said the company had not made a decision on whether to buy BP's stake. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Tris Pan; Editing by Will Waterman)