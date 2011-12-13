A security guard stands in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING China's most valuable brands, led by mobile services provider China Mobile (0941.HK), are huge, state-controlled companies from telecoms to financial services and the Internet, though none are household names overseas.

But that big brand value may begin to translate into broader awareness as Chinese firms venture abroad for acquisitions and new markets, and become more sophisticated in connecting with consumers.

"Eighty percent of consumers outside China can't name a Chinese brand," said Doreen Wang, a group account director at brand consultancy Millward Brown, part of the WPP advertising group.

Usually only computer maker Lenovo Group (0992.HK), 16th in this year's BrandZ Most Valuable Chinese Brands Top-50, or Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (600600.SS), ranked 35, are on non-Chinese radar, she said.

However, 12 Chinese brands are on Millward Brown's list of the 100 most valuable brands in the world. Released in May, that list was topped by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), with the iPhone and iPad maker's brand worth $153 billion. [ID:nN09228876] China Mobile, whose brand is now valued at $53.6 billion, then ranked 9th.

WEB SAVVY

Foreign companies seeking to enter the Chinese market would do well to study Chinese brand development, said Adrian Gonzalez, Millward Brown's head of Greater China, noting the rise of the Internet as the biggest factor in shaping the perception of Chinese brands in recent years.

"If you make a promise, you'll have to live up to that because you've got judges and juries sitting out there all in a connected fashion, who are very fast at negatively commenting on you," Gonzalez said.

"I think that's probably the biggest differential in China to a lot of foreign markets right now," he said. "It's not just the numbers, but it's the connectivity of consumers."

OLD AND NEW

Six companies dropped out of the China top-50 this year, and automaker BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), backed by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett, slumped to 48th from 19th a year ago, with its brand value sliding to $353 million from $2.1 billion.

Six of the top 50 Chinese brands did not exist 10 years ago, but some are much older and turn their heritage to their advantage, Wang said, noting liquor firm Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519.SS), which dates back to 1915, and traditional Chinese medicine maker Tong Ren Tang Technologies (1666.HK), which was founded in 1669, around the time of the Qing Dynasty.

"These are not old to Chinese consumers," Wang said. "They inject not only historical charm but a modern feel, enabling them to have better communication with the younger generation."

The top-10 Chinese brands:

* China Mobile (0941.HK) (telecoms)

* ICBC (1398.HK) (601398.SS) (financial)

* China Construction Bank (0939.HK) (601939.SS) (financial)

* AgBank (1288.HK) (601288.SS) (financial)

* Bank of China (3988.HK) (601988.SS) (financial)

* Baidu (BIDU.O) (Internet)

* China Life Insurance (601628.SS) (financial)

* Sinopec (0386.HK) (600028.SS) (energy)

* PetroChina (0857.HK) (601857.SS) (energy)

* Tencent (0700.HK) (Internet)

The total value of the top-50 brands was $325 billion, representing more than 5 percent of China's GDP.

Millward Brown combined financial data and the opinions of more than 35,000 Chinese consumers, and applied a multiple associated with the proportion of sales driven by each brand to calculate each company's brand value.

(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones Editing by Ian Geoghegan)