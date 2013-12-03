* Social media firm rated most valuable China tech brand
* Tencent breaks into China top three in WPP survey
* Valuation boosted by surge in WeChat messaging service
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Dec 3 Internet services company Tencent
Holdings Ltd has grown so rapidly it's now China's
most valuable listed technology brand, with a value even closing
in on that of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, a report published on
Tuesday shows.
The Tencent brand is worth about $33.9 billion even though
it's almost unknown outside its home turf, according to an
annual ranking of China's listed companies compiled by
advertising company WPP Plc and its research affiliate
Millward Brown.
Global retailer Wal-Mart was valued at $36 billion in this
year's WPP-Millward Brown global ranking, published in May.
The annual rankings, based on analysis of a brand's revenue
and consumer responses to it, make Tencent the first technology
company to break into the top three of China's most valuable
brands.
The Chinese ranking only covers the country's publicly
traded companies, which means high-profile technology brands
like mobile phone maker Huawei Technologies Co and
e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N were
not counted. Alibaba is widely expect to go public as early as
2014.
Tencent, whose two-year-old voice and text messaging service
WeChat now boasts almost 275 million active monthly users, is
popular with Chinese consumers for its online games and social
media applications, said Doreen Wang, head of branding for
Millward Brown China.
Tencent ranked third overall in the China list, trailing
mobile telecommunications provider China Mobile Ltd
with a brand value of $61.4 billion, and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , worth $39.6
billion.
Last year, Tencent ranked fifth but leapfrogged China
Construction Bank Corp and Internet search engine
Baidu Inc as its brand value rose 68 percent.
"It's not an international brand yet," Millward Brown's Wang
said. "Tencent is still getting most of its brand equity from
its home market in China."
"Alibaba is the e-commerce (brand) we really want to
evaluate," said Wang, adding that Huawei would "probably already
rank the #1 in the brand list" if it were included.
PRIVATE ENTERPRISE
In another departure in this year's ranking, Tencent is also
the first private enterprise to break into the top three in
China, led by state-owned banks and telecoms companies, since
2007.
State-owned enterprises continue to control large swathes of
the world's second-biggest economy. But the ruling Communist
Party pledged at its Third Plenum in November to give the market
a "decisive" role, meaning more room for private enterprise by
opening up more industries to private capital. [ID: nL4N0IX32P]
China's technology brands are increasingly competing on the
world stage. Tencent was ranked No. 21 on the WPP-Millward Brown
global list in May, with Baidu at 25. China Mobile dropped to
10th place worldwide this year, down from fourth in 2006, when
it was ranked just under Coca-Cola Co.
Though growing, China's brands frequently remain obscure
outside their home territory. Consultancy firm Interbrand, which
also ranks the value of global brands, has no Chinese companies
on its top 100 list, in part because the ranking requires brands
to get at least 30 percent of their revenue from outside their
home region.
Computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd, which ranked 24th
on the China list, is the only the Chinese brand with more than
half of its revenue coming from overseas, the WPP report said.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)