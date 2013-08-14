SHANGHAI Aug 14 China is intensifying its
investigation into rampant bribery in the pharmaceutical and
medical services sector with a fresh three-month probe slated to
begin on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The probe by the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC), one of China's anti-trust regulators, is aimed
at stamping out bribery, fraud and other anti-competitive
business practices in various sectors, Xinhua said on Wednesday.
"Commercial bribery not only leads to artificially high
prices, it undermines market order in terms of fair competition
and corrupts social morals and professionalism," the report
said.
The SAIC will hand down severe punishment for bribery in the
bidding process for drugs and medical services as this hurts the
interests of the Chinese people, it said.
The powerful National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) is already investigating 60 foreign and local
pharmaceutical firms over pricing. This investigation has yet to
conclude.
Separately, Chinese police have accused drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline of bribery. The British company has said
some of its senior Chinese executives appear to have broken the
law.
Health Ministry officials are also investigating drugmaker
Sanofi SA over bribery allegations, something the
French company has said it was taking "very seriously".
The SAIC investigation will also look into misleading or
deceptive marketing practices used by car dealers, placement
agencies and real estate agents among others, the Xinhua report
added.
The SAIC is one of China's anti-trust regulators in charge
of market supervision. It also looks into bribery cases.
Other sectors affected by the NDRC's pricing probes include
milk powder, jewellery and autos.