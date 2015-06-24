(Fixes headline)
BEIJING, June 24 China's parliament has taken
its first step towards ratifying an agreement with the world's
largest emerging nations to create a developmental bank, state
news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
The New Development Bank, also known as the BRICS Bank, is
one of two international development banks that China is
promoting as an alternative to western institutions such as the
World Bank.
The National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's
top parliament body, had started reviewing the agreement between
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to create the
bank, Xinhua quoted Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin as saying.
Shi was quoted as saying that China would inject $10 billion
into the bank once the Chinese parliament has ratified the
agreement, adding that Russia and India had ratified the
agreements in April.
China has pledged to contribute a total of $41 billion to
the New Development Bank, giving it the largest voting right at
39.5 percent.
The bank, which will be headquartered in Shanghai, will
first be led by an Indian, followed by a Brazilian and then a
Russian.
China has also led the creation of a new Asian development
bank, known as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which
counts among its 57 member countries nations such as Britain and
Germany.
