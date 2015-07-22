(Corrects paragraphs 4-5 to state that $41 bln is China's
BEIJING, July 1 China's largely rubber-stamp
parliament ratified an agreement with the world's largest
emerging nations on Wednesday to create a new development bank,
state news agency Xinhua reported.
The New Development Bank, also known as the BRICS Bank, is
one of two international development banks that China is
promoting as an alternative to western institutions such as the
World Bank.
The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress,
China's legislature, approved the agreement between Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa to create the bank, Xinhua
said.
The NDB will have initial capital of $50 billion, to be
equally funded by the five members who will have equal voting
rights, Xinhua said. The capital will be expanded to $100
billion within the next couple of years.
The members will also establish a reserve currency pool
worth more than $100 billion, to which China has pledged to
contribute $41 billion.
Last month, state media said that China would inject $10
billion into the bank once the Chinese parliament had ratified
the agreement. Russia and India ratified the agreement in April.
The bank, which will be headquartered in Shanghai, will
first be led by an Indian, followed by a Brazilian and then a
Russian.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that
there would be a meeting in Moscow next week to confirm its new
leadership and map out the bank's first five years.
China has also led the creation of a new Asian development
bank, known as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which
counts among its 57 member countries nations such as Britain and
Germany.
Hua said that the two banks would complement each other.
"We think this will help increase the influence and right to
speak of the BRICS countries on issues of international
finance," she told a daily news briefing.
