BEIJING Dec 21 The New Development Bank signed its first loan agreement on Tuesday for a 525 million yuan ($75.6 million) solar power plant, the bank said on Wednesday.

The plant is being developed by Shanghai Lingang Hongbo New Energy Development Co with a total capacity of 100 MW.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - agreed to create the New Development Bank (NDB) in July 2014 with initial authorised capital of $100 billion. The lender was officially launched a year later.

