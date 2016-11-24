LONDON Nov 24 British privately owned biotech
company Kymab has secured $100 million of funding from
investors, including $36.5 million from China's Shenzhen
Hepalink Pharmaceutical, to help to fund its
pipeline of experimental antibody drugs.
Shenzhen Hepalink's involvement reflects growing interest in
biotechnology opportunities among Chinese pharmaceutical
companies.
Kymab said on Thursday that ORI Healthcare Fund is also a
new investor in the Cambridge-based business, which is headed by
industry veteran David Chiswell and is focused on
immuno-oncology, auto-immunity, haematology and infectious
disease. Its first antibody is due to enter clinical trials next
year.
Chiswell, who led Cambridge Antibody Technology before its
sale to AstraZeneca, said that Hepalink's global reach
and United States-based manufacturing capacity would help Kymab
to maximise its potential as drugs were developed and
commercialised.
Existing shareholders, including the Wellcome Trust, Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation, Malin and fund manager Neil
Woodford, also put in new money.
The latest "series C" funding round follows two earlier
financings that raised $120 million.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)