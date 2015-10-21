Oct 21 Cruise operator Carnival Corp said it has formed a 2.6-billion-pound ($4 billion) joint venture with two Chinese state-owned firms to launch a cruise line focused on the fast-growing Chinese market.

The 25-year deal was announced by British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

China's largest shipbuilder China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and Carnival Corp will buy and operate cruise ships for the yet to be named cruise line.

CSSC and state-owned sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp will own 60 percent of the venture and Carnival Corp will own the rest, Carnival Corp Chief Operating Officer Alan Buckelew said on a media call.

All parties will collectively invest $4 billion into the venture in the first 10 years, Buckelew said.

The Chinese market for cruise travel could nearly double to $11.5 billion in sales by 2018 from $6.8 billion in 2013, according to research firm Euromonitor.

China in August outlined plans to ramp up support for tourism in a bid to lift spending in its softening economy. It plans to build 10 new ports for cruise ships by 2020 and state companies will be encouraged to build vacation boats.

Carnival Corp already operates Costa Cruises and Princess Cruises in China and plans to launch two more lines, Carnival Cruise Lines and AIDA Cruises, in 2017.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said earlier this month that it will introduce a ship in China in 2017.

Goldman Sachs & Co advised Carnival Corp on the transaction. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds)

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)