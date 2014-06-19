(Repeat of story sent late on Wednesday)
* Chinese Premier predicts medium to high growth
* Pledges there'll be no hard landing for economy
By William James and David Milliken
LONDON, June 18 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on Wednesday that China's economy would not suffer a hard
landing and would continue to grow at a medium to high pace in
the long term without strong stimulus.
Li made the comments during a speech in London's financial
district on the final day of a visit which has yielded trade and
investment deals worth 14 billion pounds ($23.76 billion) and
strengthened Britain's bid to become the dominant centre for the
Western trade in offshore yuan.
Li said he expected China's economy, the world's
second-largest behind the United States, to grow at a minimum
clip of 7.5 percent, confounding critics, including the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), who say the country's rapid
growth may eventually falter.
"There have been some discussions saying that the Chinese
economy is slowing down, they are worried whether the Chinese
economy will head to a hard landing. Here I will be very frank
and I will also make this point very solemnly: this will not
happen," Li said through a translator.
Li's comments were echoed by People's Bank of China Governor
Zhou Xiaochuan. At an event later in London on cooperation in
foreign exchange markets, Zhou said he was confident that steady
growth and financial stability would ensure market confidence in
China's currency, the yuan, officially known as the renminbi
(RMB).
Speaking at the same event, British finance minister George
Osborne compared the growing importance of China's currency to
the emergence of the dollar as the world's reserve currency
after World War Two, saying the yuan's growth would be one of
the major changes in global finance over coming decades.
China is looking to Britain's financial sector to help
promote the use of its currency in international trade. Britain
is keen to fend off rivals such as Luxembourg, New York, Paris
and Frankfurt, also vying for the offshore yuan business.
"London is the largest offshore RMB market, so the UK should
really seize on this momentum to consolidate its position as one
of the most important offshore RMB markets outside Asia," Li
told policymakers and bankers at the currency-focused event.
SMART, TARGETED STIMULUS
China and Britain announced a deal for London's first
clearing bank in renminbi and announced the first direct trading
between sterling and renminbi.
China Construction Bank, the country's second-largest
lender, will become the first clearing bank in London for
renminbi. Asset managers Blackrock and HSBC
were granted licences allowing them to invest in Chinese
securities in local currency.
Osborne said British companies exporting to China would in
future be able to get government credit insurance for contracts
denominated in yuan. London should explore deepening ties with
the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai, he said.
In response to a weak start for the Chinese economy this
year, Beijing has announced modest stimulus measures including a
relaxation of some banks' reserve requirements, tax breaks and
accelerated infrastructure investment.
On Wednesday, Li used his speech to stress that Beijing
would not resort to "strong stimulus" to meet its growth targets
but would instead rely on smart and targeted measures.
"We have the ability to maintain this targeted approach," Li
said in his speech. "We will not resort to strong stimulus, but
rather smart and targeted regulation to ensure that major
economic indicators, including the 7.5 percent growth target,
remain and ensure a sustained rate in the future."
Earlier this month, the IMF recommended that China adopt an
economic growth target of about 7 percent for 2015, rather than
the government's 7.5 percent target. The IMF also urged the
authorities to avoid further stimulus measures and concentrate
on curtailing financial risks.
($1 = 0.5893 British Pounds)
