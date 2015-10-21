UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
LONDON Oct 21 GlaxoSmithKline's chief executive is joining a new panel to promote trade between Britain and China, just over a year after the drugmaker was handed a record fine of nearly $500 million for bribing Chinese doctors.
The group has since been rebuilding its position in China.
The move came as Britain announced the signing of more than 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of healthcare trade deals between Chinese and UK companies, universities and organisations during President Xi Jinping's visit to Britain.
In addition to GSK's Andrew Witty, the China-Britain Business Council said on Wednesday its new 30-strong advisory council would also include WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth, Rio Tinto CEO Sam Walsh and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint. ($1 = 0.6475 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.