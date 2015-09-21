IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
BEIJING, Sept 21 China will expand Britain's Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota based on market demand, the two countries said in a statement distributed at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.
Britain said it welcomed the simplification of the RQFII and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a joint UK-China statement.
The RQFII programme is the yuan-denominated version of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Alex Richardson)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn