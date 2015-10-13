By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Oct 13 China hopes the European Union
remains united and continues to play an important role in the
world, a top Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday ahead of President
Xi Jinping's trip to Britain, a country which will vote by 2017
on whether to leave the EU.
Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to renegotiate
Britain's relationship with the bloc it joined in 1973 as the
'in' and 'out' campaigns prepare for battle in a referendum on
membership.
China typically does not comment on votes in other
countries, viewing it as an interference in an internal affair.
But Beijing has been worried about the implications of free
trade-supporting Britain leaving the EU, and of any weakening of
the bloc which it views as a vital counterbalance to the United
States, diplomats say.
Asked whether China was concerned Britain could withdraw
from the EU and whether Xi would bring this up in talks in
London next week, Vice Foreign Minister Wang Chao would not
answer directly.
"This is a very big issue. China has good bilateral
relations with Britain and also with the EU," Wang told a news
conference.
"China has resolutely and consistently supported the
European integration process. So we would like to see Europe as
one bloc and continue to play an even more important role in
international affairs."
Assistant Commerce Minister Zhang Ji said China was
particularly happy to see Britain support efforts to push an
eventual China-EU free trade deal.
"Britain is an important member of the EU and consistently
upholds a free trade position," Zhang said.
"We hope Britain continues to play a positive role in
internal EU matters and pushes for high-tech exports to China
and restrains the use of trade remedy measures against China."
Xi will be on his first state visit to Britain, 10 years
after the last such trip by a Chinese president.
British finance minister George Osborne visited China last
month, and agreed to a series of initiatives ranging from an
expanded currency swap agreement, Chinese investment in British
nuclear power and a feasibility study for a scheme to connect
the London and Shanghai stock markets.
Zhang said deals worth an "enormous" sum would be signed on
areas including energy, cars and finance, though he would not
give details.
The British government has moved forcefully to strengthen
financial ties with Beijing. Earlier this year, it broke ranks
with the United States by signing up as a founding member of
China's new infrastructure investment bank.
