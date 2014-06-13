* Chinese premier to visit UK next week
* Ambassador says visit will be fruitful
* But warns hosts against lecturing China
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, June 13 China's ambassador warned the
British government on Friday not to lecture his country on human
rights if it wanted strong economic ties, days before Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang was due to fly to Britain.
Briefing reporters on the visit, the ambassador also
rejected local media reports that China had threatened to cancel
the trip if Li did not get to meet the Queen, saying such
threats were not "our way of doing business."
The visit, Li's first to Britain since he took office and
the first by a Chinese premier in three years, is expected to
yield business deals worth a total value of over $30 billion.
Li, who will be accompanied by what China says is an
unprecedented number of Chinese business leaders, will hold
talks with Prime Minister David Cameron and will have an
audience with the Queen.
Relations between the two countries have largely recovered
since China took offence at Cameron meeting the Dalai Lama,
Tibet's spiritual leader, in 2012. Cameron led a large business
delegation to China last year.
Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to Britain, told reporters
in London he thought Li's visit next week presaged "a bright
future" between the world's second and sixth biggest economies.
But he and said the way London had expressed concerns about
human rights issues in the past had damaged relations.
"It's normal for countries to have their differences here
and there," he said. "What's important is how we handle the
differences."
POINTING THE FINGER
He said Beijing had been angered by a British Foreign Office
report in April that listed China as "a country of concern," and
said Britain had observed increased curbs on freedom of
expression, association and assembly in 2013.
"We think this report was biased against China," said the
ambassador, adding it had "missed the big picture."
"We also have some concerns about human rights here (in
Britain). I don't think pointing the finger is the way. Many
opportunities were missed in the last year and we all know the
reasons behind it."
Though he praised Britain as "a leader" in many fields and
said London was a top destination for Chinese investment, he
suggested China had stopped regarding Britain as the most
important European country, saying it was now spoken of after
Germany and France.
He hoped better relations would soon restore Britain's place
in Europe's pecking order in Chinese eyes, he said.
The ambassador denied reports of a threat to cancel the trip
if Li were not granted an audience with the Queen, saying there
had been "a misreading" of the arrangement. It was normal
practice for Chinese premiers to meet the monarch , he said.
"It's not part of our way of doing business," he said.
"Chinese diplomacy is very subtle."
The ambassador said he hoped Britain would further
liberalise its visa system for Chinese citizens and said his
country wanted London's Heathrow airport to be expanded.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)