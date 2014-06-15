* Li's first visit to Britain since he took office
* Focus of trip is business and investment
* China warned Britain on eve not to lecture it on rights
* Li is to visit Greece later in the week
By Andrew Osborn and Ben Blanchard
LONDON/BEIJING, June 16 Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang will fly into Britain on Monday for the first time since
taking office on a visit focused on moving the relationship
beyond the political differences of the past and signing more
than $30 billion of deals.
Britain's relations with China took a nosedive in 2012 after
Prime Minister David Cameron met the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan
spiritual leader whom Beijing says is a separatist. Ties have
recovered somewhat since, and Cameron visited China last year.
Tensions remain, however. Beijing warned London on the eve
of Li's visit not to lecture it on the subject if it wanted good
economic ties, after Britain angered China in April when it
criticised its human rights record in a report.
Britain is expected to take the opportunity to announce it
is easing some visa restrictions on Chinese citizens, a
long-standing request from Beijing which has complained current
arrangements are overly lengthy, bureaucratic and opaque.
Li will hold talks with Cameron and will also meet the
Queen. China's ambassador to Britain on Friday robustly rejected
local media reports that Beijing had threatened to cancel the
trip if Li was not granted an audience.
In speeches to Chinese and British business people, as well
as thinktanks, Li is expected to make reassuring comments about
slowing growth in China to try to shore up confidence in the
world's second biggest economy.
A Reuters poll in April forecast China's economic growth
could slow to 7.3 percent in the second quarter from a 18-month
low of 7.4 percent in the previous quarter, with full-year
growth of 7.3 percent in 2014, the weakest in 24 years.
Li has signalled some flexibility in achieving this year's
7.5 percent growth target, but analysts say the government needs
to prevent growth from falling towards 7 percent, something that
could fuel job losses and threaten social stability.
DEALS
Boosting business between Britain and China is one of the
visit's main aims. China views Britain as Europe's most open
economy and is keen for its firms to invest in nuclear and
high-speed rail projects.
It also wants the government to ensure London's Heathrow
airport is expanded. Two large Chinese
investment funds are expected to announce plans to plough new
money into Britain during the trip.
London wants to develop as an offshore yuan trading hub and
there may also be deals related to that. China has said the
visit should yield business deals worth a total value of over
$30 billion.
Ahead of the trip, Vice Commerce Minister Gao Yan said
China's investment in Britain had jumped from $840 million in
2008 to $12.4 billion in 2013.
"China is willing to import even more high-tech goods,
services and products from Britain," Gao said.
She said she hoped Britain would push Europe to lift curbs
on exports of high-tech goods to China and said Beijing wanted
British help to explore an EU-China free trade deal.
Li arrives on Monday, but his main schedule is on Tuesday
and Wednesday, after which he is due to fly to Greece for a June
19-21 visit.
In Greece, Li is expected to focus on the debt-ridden
country's privatisation programme and the opportunities it
offers Chinese firms.
He is likely to visit Piraeus port, which is being
privatised and where China's Cosco has been
short-listed to buy a majority stake, and Crete, where Greece is
seeking investment in a new major airport estimated to cost 1.5
billion euros ($2.04 billion).
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Deepa Babington
in Athens; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)