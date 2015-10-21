* Xi visit clinches Chinese nuclear deal in Britain
LONDON, Oct 21 Chinese President Xi Jinping has
sealed a multi-billion dollar deal to finance nuclear power
stations in Britain, crowning a visit that Prime Minister David
Cameron hopes will unleash a wave of investment from the world's
second largest economy.
After a day of pomp, Communist Party General Secretary Xi on
Wednesday turned from pageantry to discussion of 40 billion
pounds' ($62 billion) worth of deals with Cameron in his Downing
Street residence, where the landmark nuclear deal was signed.
In the first major Chinese investment in a Western nuclear
facility, China's General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) will take a
one-third stake in the planned 18 billion-pound ($28 billion)
Hinkley Point nuclear plant controlled by France's EDF.
State-owned CGN will also take a two-thirds stake in the
Bradwell nuclear plant east of London, where it plans to build a
Chinese-designed reactor, and a one-fifth stake in a project for
Areva -designed reactors at the Sizewell plant.
"We will build a global, comprehensive strategic partnership
between our countries in the 21st century and jointly open up a
golden era," Xi told reporters via a translator, adding that the
nuclear deal was a flagship investment.
Cameron is pitching Britain as the pre-eminent Western
gateway for investment from China, though the warmth of the
reception for Xi has raised some eyebrows with allies and drawn
criticism that London is ignoring China's human rights record.
GOLDEN ERA?
Protests on the street against the Communist leader have
been small so far, despite activists accusing Cameron of
courting Chinese money while brushing aside criticism of a
crackdown on civil liberties since Xi came to power in 2012.
British officials and business leaders say the rise of China
is impossible to ignore: China's economy is four times the size
of Britain's.
Cameron wants to make London, the biggest global foreign
exchange centre, into the dominant Western hub for trading,
clearing and settlement of renminbi.
When a BBC reporter asked Xi at a briefing whether Britain
should be pleased to do business with an undemocratic country
with a troubled relationship with human rights, Cameron said a
strong commercial relationship was important.
"The stronger our relationship, the more able we are to have
the necessary and frank discussions about other issues," Cameron
said, adding he had raised the oversupply of Chinese steel after
over 4,000 jobs were thrown into jeopardy at steel plants across
Britain in recent weeks.
Xi said China had taken steps to reduce iron and steel
capacity and that China attached "great importance" to the
protection of human rights.
"Looking around the world, there is always room for
improvement," Xi said of human rights. He later told a business
audience that there would be no hard landing for China's
economy.
"The Chinese economy will maintain its strong momentum," Xi
said. "There will be no hard landing."
NUCLEAR DEAL
China will take a 6-billion-pound stake in EDF's Hinkley
Point project in the southwestern English county of Somerset,
due to be the first new nuclear plant to be built in the
European Union since Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.
The Chinese investment, agreed in principle in October 2013,
breathes life into a British plan to replace around a quarter of
its electricity generating capacity over the next decade. It
offers China a way to showcase its nuclear technology as part of
its pitch as a global exporter of quality infrastructure.
No overall figure was given for the Chinese nuclear
investment. Britain said before the visit that a total of 30
billion pounds' worth of contracts would be clinched, though
Cameron upped the figure to 40 billion on Thursday.
Other deals included a $10 billion liquefied natural gas
(LNG) supply deal between BP and China's Huadian power
producer, a 2.6 billion pound deal with Carnival Corp to
make new cruise ships, and a 1.4 billion pound deal between
Rolls-Royce and HNA Group.
The nuclear deal brings Britain's first new nuclear plant
since 1995 a step closer and is also a boost for EDF, which has
been hit by billions of euros of cost overruns and years of
delays with two of its other European nuclear projects in
Finland and France.
The prospect of China, which Western spymasters say sponsors
hacking of global companies, helping to build a nuclear plant in
Britain and being involved in running others has stoked security
concerns.
Steve Hilton, a former policy adviser to Cameron, told the
BBC that Britain should impose sanctions on China for political
oppression and cyber attacks instead of rolling out the red
carpet.
"This is one of the worst national humiliations we've seen
since we went cap-in-hand to the IMF in the 1970s," said Hilton,
referring to the 1976 crisis during which Britain was forced to
ask for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.
"The truth is that China is a rogue state just as bad as
Russia or Iran, and I just don't understand why we're sucking up
to them rather than standing up to them as we should be."
China has strongly denied previous accusations of espionage,
saying it is itself a victim of cyber attacks. Cameron said
Britain had signed an agreement with China on preventing cyber
espionage.
