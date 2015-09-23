LONDON, Sept 24 British finance minister George
Osborne will open bidding during a visit to China on Thursday on
12 billion pounds ($18 billion) of contracts to build a
high-speed rail line, the latest effort to bring Chinese cash to
Britain.
Osborne will also seek Chinese backing for 24 billion pounds
of investment projects in northern England.
Inviting bids on seven contracts to build the first phase of
the high-speed rail link between nothern England, the central
Midlands and London, the British government said it would
encourage Chinese firms to link up with domestic companies.
In remarks released by his office, Osborne said Britain and
China were entering a "golden era of cooperation".
The push for investment from the world's second-largest
economy has been criticised by some who say it exposes Britain
to risks in the Chinese financial system and ignores concerns
about human rights.
Osborne, who wants to make China Britain's second-largest
trading partner after the United States, has responded by saying
he disagrees with Beijing on rights issues but wants to engage.
He has led a delegation of senior ministers and business
representatives on a week-long trip to China to strengthen
economic and financial ties.
Osborne has already promised 2 billion pounds of support for
a Chinese-backed nuclear power plant in Britain and agreed steps
to link up China's equity markets with the City of London.
The 43 billion-pound rail project, called High Speed 2, has
divided opinion in Britain because of its rising costs and the
potential impact on the countryside and local communities.
The proposed route would link London to Birmingham, and the
northern cities of Manchester and Leeds. The first phase is due
to be completed in 2026 and the second phase in 2033.
The project has attracted a growing number of joint-venture
partners such as Carillion, Kier and Eiffage
and possible collaborations between firms like
Ferrovial, BAM Nuttall and Morgan Sindall and
Costain and Skanska.
Osborne will also invite Chinese investment in a series of
projects dubbed the 'Northern Powerhouse', designed to spur
development in northern England, where growth has lagged London
and the southeast.
Among the key investment opportunities being touted are
building 10,000 homes in Manchester and regenerating a 130
hectare site in Leeds.
"As we continue to work more closely with China, we have an
unprecedented opportunity to secure significant investment into
some of our most ambitious projects across our Northern
Powerhouse," Osborne said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
