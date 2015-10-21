LONDON Oct 21 The Chinese-owned London Metal Exchange (LME), banks and brokers pledged on Wednesday to help Beijing and its neighbours trade more industrial metals.

The LME and seven financial institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the state visit to Britain of China's President Xi Jinping.

"This MOU further shows our determination to provide a bridge between China and the rest of the world," said LME Chief Executive Garry Jones. "We're making it easier for Chinese participants to engage in the LME's price-discovery process."

The LME, the world's biggest and oldest marketplace for industrial metals, has long aimed to tap new business in China, the world's top metals consumer.

Jones told Reuters last week that the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, has a pipeline of more Chinese members.

Wednesday's agreement, short on specifics, said the signatories would use their expertise in risk management and funding to give Chinese participants greater access to global commodities markets.

China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative seeks to create an economic belt of railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids and other links across Central, West and South Asia.

President Xi said in March he hoped China's annual trade with countries involved in the initiative would surpass $2.5 trillion in a decade.

Among the financial groups signing the MOU were LME members GF Financial Markets, Bank of China , China Merchants Securities, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank .

The LME's clearing house signed the deal as did the Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank (CCB).

Metal industry sources told Reuters last week CCB was in talks to buy Britain's Metdist Trading Limited, which would give the country's second-largest lender by assets access to top-tier trading on the LME. (Editing by William Hardy)