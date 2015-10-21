LONDON/PARIS Oct 21 China's CGN has agreed to
invest 6 billion pounds ($9 billion) in French utility EDF's
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project in
Britain, the companies announced on Wednesday during Chinese
President Xi Jinping's state visit to Britain.
China General Nuclear (CGN) will take a 33.5 percent stake
in the 18 billion-pound ($28 billion) project in southwest
England, whose start-up date has been pushed back by two years
to 2025, and which will be the first nuclear new-build in Europe
since the Fukushima disaster.
"This decision proves that nuclear is an essential source of
low-carbon electric power in Europe," EDF Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy said on a conference call.
The Chinese utility has also agreed to help EDF build two
more Areva-designed EPR reactors at Sizewell, east
England, and EDF has agreed to help CGN win a licence to build a
Chinese-designed nuclear reactor in Britain at the Bradwell site
east of London.
($1 = 0.6475 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Geert De Clerq in
Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)