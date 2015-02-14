(Adds details on deal, background)
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI Feb 14 China Minsheng Investment Co
Ltd (CMI), the country's largest private investment fund, said
on Saturday it would invest 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in a
Chinese-led project to develop a new financial district in
London.
The project is one of the largest Chinese investments in the
United Kingdom in recent years and one of the most significant
for Minsheng, which launched last August with registered capital
of 50 billion yuan.
The private equity firm said it would become the majority
investor in the project, which was unveiled in 2013 by Chinese
developer Advanced Business Park (ABP) and Mayor Boris Johnson
and touted as potentially London's third financial centre after
the City and Canary Wharf.
ABP, headed by little-known Beijing businessman Xu Weiping,
wants to develop a 14-hectare sliver of land at the historic
Royal Albert Dock in east London into 400,000 square metres of
offices and shops.
Headed by Gong Wenbiao, the former chairman of state-owned
Minsheng Bank Corp, Minsheng Investment claims no formal
relationship with the bank or the Chinese government despite the
name.
In January, the fund's international advisory committee, a
panel that includes former European prime ministers, Asian
tycoons and a Nobel laureate, assembled at Diaoyutai State
Guesthouse in Beijing for the first time to discuss its
globalisation strategy.
The fund has said it would invest broadly in areas ranging
from sustainable energy to real estate to business jet services.
The Chinese developers and London officials have envisioned
attracting growing Asian companies to establish their European
headquarters at their business park, which is close to the
London City airport.
"After the project is completed, it will be the
international platform and foundation for Chinese companies and
capital to enter the European market," Minsheng president Li
Huaizhen told reporters in Shanghai on Saturday, hours after
striking a deal with the UK finance ministry.
As China's economy cools, its businesses are ploughing money
into projects overseas at such a pace that China's outbound
investment will soon overtake inbound flows.
China's outbound direct investment surged 14.1 percent to a
new high of $102.9 billion last year, according to the commerce
ministry.
($1 = 0.6493 pounds)
(Writing by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kim Coghill)