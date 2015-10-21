LONDON Oct 21 The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it had agreed with the People's Bank of China to renew an existing sterling/renminbi currency swap line for a further three years and to increase its maximum value to 350 billion renminbi.

In an announcement made during a state visit to Britain by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Bank of England said the increase in the value of the swap line reflected the continuing growth of renminbi trading in London.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)