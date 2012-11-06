By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 A British businessman murdered
in China in a high-profile case of political intrigue was an
informal source of information for Britain's foreign
intelligence agency, MI6, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
The sources confirmed the substance of a news report earlier
Tuesday alleging that U.K. businessman Neil Heywood, who died
under suspicious circumstances a year ago in the Chinese city of
Chongqing, had been in contact with MI6 and had been a "willful
and knowing informant."
The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because
of the matter's sensitivity, reiterated public denials by top
British government officials that Heywood had ever been an MI6
staff officer. In an April letter to a member of Parliament,
William Hague, Britain's foreign secretary, declared that "Mr.
Heywood was not an employee of the British government in any
capacity."
When asked about the Heywood allegation today, a spokeswoman
for the British embassy in Washington said: "We don't comment on
intelligence matters."
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Heywood's
contact in MI6 had once described him as "useful." The newspaper
said Heywood, who acted as a "freelance" consultant advising
companies and individuals on business in China, for about a year
had provided British intelligence with information on intrigue
inside the family of Bo Xilai, a Chinese Communist Party boss
whose spectacular downfall earlier this year caused political
upheaval.
The Journal reported that Heywood had not been paid for
information by MI6 and that the British agency had not given him
"tasking," meaning it had not asked him to perform specific
assignments or dig up specific information.
The Journal said Heywood had dealings with various British
companies and politicians, including a member of the House of
Lords who met Heywood several times in the company of his MI6
contact.
While Heywood's high-level Chinese contacts were impressive,
there are indications that British authorities regarded him as
unreliable and treated him and his information with caution.
According to news reports and official Chinese accounts,
Heywood was murdered after he flew last November to Chongqing to
meet with members of Bo's family. Bo, then that city's Communist
Party boss, had been expected to be promoted to the Party's
highest echelon this year.
According to an account presented at the trial of Gu Kailai,
Bo's wife and Heywood's alleged killer, Gu murdered Heywood by
poisoning him with cyanide in his hotel room in Chongqing.
Heywood's body was cremated without an autopsy. His family
was told that he died of a heart attack, while the Journal said
British authorities were advised he had died from excessive
alcohol consumption.
The alleged murder plot against Heywood began to unravel
after Chongqing's former police chief, Wang Lijun, took refuge
briefly in a U.S. consulate in China and reportedly told
American diplomats about Gu's role in Heywood's murder and her
husband's involvement in corruption.
Gu was subsequently convicted of Heywood's murder and given
a suspended death sentence. Bo Xilai was sacked from the
Communist Party's Politburo and now awaits trial on charges of
corruption and abuse of power.