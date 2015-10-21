(Corrects published translation of Xi's comments to show China has reduced steel capacity by 77.8 million tonnes not 700 million tonnes)

LONDON Oct 21 China has reduced capacity in its steel industry by 77.8 million tonnes, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, fending off criticism that China's cut price steel exports had brought the British steel sector to its knees.

"China has reduced capacity in its steel industry by 77.8 million tonnes," Xi said. The comments were translated into English by a Reuters native Mandarin speaker.

An earlier simultaneous translation of Xi's words erroneously put the reduction in steel and iron capacity at 700 million tonnes.

China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of steel and experts estimate its mills have about 300 million tonnes worth of excess steelmaking capacity.

Earlier this year, China said it will aim to cut as much as 80 million tonnes of steel capacity in the next three years. Last year, it eliminated 31.1 million tonnes of steel capacity.

According to the latest figures from the World Steel Association, China produced 269 million tonnes of iron ore in 2013. Its iron ore miners have come under pressure this year from record low iron ore prices. .IO62-CNI=SI

The UK steel industry has seen over 4,000 jobs lost or put at risk this month alone, with most steelmakers, unions and some politicians pinning the blame on Chinese steel exports, which they say are sold at below fair value.

China is expected to export a record 100 million tonnes of steel this year.

