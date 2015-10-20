(Adds subscribers)
* Over 4,000 UK steel jobs lost or at risk this month alone
* Losses come as China's Xi is feted on British state visit
* Government promises action on UK steel, but courts China
* UK industry says time running out to save steel sector
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Oct 20 The crisis in Britain's steel
sector escalated further on Tuesday as Tata Steel
blamed its decision to cut 1,200 British jobs from its UK
operations squarely on a flood of cheap imports, particularly
from China.
This month alone, over 4,000 UK steel jobs have been lost or
are now at risk, with the country's steelmakers and unions
pinning much of the blame on China. The timing couldn't be worse
as President Xi Jinping commences his long awaited state visit
to Britain.
China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel. With its once stellar growth slowing, the country is
expected to export a record 100 million tonnes of steel to
world markets this year to help address its spare steelmaking
capacity - estimated at a hefty 300 million tonnes.
More of a concern however, are claims that China is selling
its steel below fair value thanks to government subsidies - an
issue that British Prime Minister David Cameron promised to
raise with President Xi on Monday.
On Tuesday, as the steel storm intensified, Business
Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We will demand action wherever
there is evidence of unfair trade. We will ... look at what the
government can to do to boost productivity and to cut production
costs."
A spokeswoman for Cameron said the government would look at
driving up the number of public procurement contracts won by UK
steelmakers in "fair and open competition", but the opposition
Labour party was unconvinced:
"Isn't the posture of this government towards China today,
that of a supplicant fawning spaniel that licks the hand that
beats it?" said Labour's Paul Flynn.
Britain is working hard to court Chinese business, aiming to
clinch over 20 billion pounds worth of deals during Xi's visit,
which it hopes will herald a golden era in Sino-British ties.
"There are limits to what the government can do. No
government can change the price of steel. No government can
dictate foreign exchange rates and no government can simply
disregard international regulations on free trade and state
aid," Javid added.
For Britain's steelmakers and unions, however, there is much
the government can do and isn't.
The government is looking at some of their claims on
business rates, energy costs and even unfair trade practices,
but they say that without immediate and concrete action, there
will not be much of a British steel sector to speak of.
"The government should hang its head in shame. It is not
enough for David Cameron to "raise" the issue of steel dumping
with the Chinese, he should be telling them what action he will
be taking to stop steel dumping," said Roy Rickhuss, General
Secretary of steel union Community.
The Labour party's business spokesman Kevin Brennan
concurred: "While the Chinese president is riding down the mall
in a gilded state coach, British workers are being laid off
because our government is not standing up for them."
The situation is being echoed globally, with two big U.S.
steelmakers cutting jobs or idling plants this month and many
more expected to follow suit despite committed government action
to slap anti-dumping duties on steel imports.
According to some industry estimates, less than 50 percent
of global steelmakers can make money currently, with steel
prices ST-CRU-IDX at decade lows thanks to oversupply and
tepid global growth.
But producing steel profitably is especially difficult in
Britain due to a strong currency and energy costs plus "green"
taxes imposed on heavy industry are some of the highest in the
world.
British energy-intensive industries such as steel paid 80
percent more for electricity in the first half of 2015 than the
EU average, which is itself about two times higher than the
United States, for example.
Tata Steel's UK job cuts announcement Tuesday is its third
such move this year alone.
It has cut thousands of jobs in Europe since it bought
Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007, but is still in business,
unlike the UK's second largest steelmaker, SSI, which went into
liquidation earlier this month with the loss of 2,000 jobs.
The British steel sector currently employs fewer than 20,000
people directly, down from about 200,000 in the 1970s. It is
estimated that for every direct steel sector job lost, three or
four jobs are lost in sectors that depend on steelmaking.
On Monday, British steelmaker Caparo Industries went into
administration, putting up to 1,700 jobs at risk.
