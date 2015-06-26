BEIJING, June 26 China on Friday warned
organisers of the Glastonbury Festival
that inviting exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to
visit one of Europe's largest music festivals was tantamount to
giving him a platform to engage in anti-China activities.
The office of the Dalai Lama said on Thursday that the Dalai
Lama would speak at the Glastonbury Festival during his trip to
Britain next week. He is not due to meet any officials.
The Dalai Lama is also going to Britain again in September,
just ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to the country
in October. Xi's state visit is the first to Britain in a decade
by a Chinese head of state.
Beijing denounces the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist
who wants an independent Tibet. He denies espousing violence and
says he only wants genuine autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news
briefing that he was not aware of the details of what the Dalai
Lama was doing at the Glastonbury Festival.
Lu said, however, that China's position on the
"international scuttling about of the 14th Dalai Lama to serve
his political aims" is consistent.
"China resolutely opposes any country, organisation, body or
individual giving any kind of platform to the 14th Dalai Lama to
engage in anti-China splittist activities," Lu said.
China routinely denounces any country that hosts the Dalai
Lama. In 2012, British Prime Minister David Cameron had to put
his trip to China on hold after Beijing took offence at him
holding a meeting with the Dalai Lama.
China has ruled Tibet with an iron fist since troops
"peacefully liberated" the region in 1950. The Dalai Lama fled
into exile in India in 1959 after an abortive uprising against
Chinese rule.
Representatives of the Nobel Peace laureate held rounds of
talks with China until 2010, but formal dialogue has stalled
amid leadership changes in Beijing and a crackdown in Tibet.
