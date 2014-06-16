By William James
| LONDON, June 16
system to make it easier for Chinese tourists and businesses to
visit the country, interior minister Theresa May said on Monday,
marking the start of a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
Li arrived in London on Monday for a three-day official
visit which includes an audience with Queen Elizabeth and is
aimed at putting aside a recent history of political tension and
building closer trade and commercial ties.
Keen to tap into the spending power of tourists from China's
expanding middle class and encourage businesses from the world's
second-largest economy to deal with Britain, the Home Office
announced a streamlined application process for Chinese visitors
and a service to grant them visas within 24 hours.
"The number of Chinese people coming to Britain to visit and
do business is soaring ... these changes will ensure it is
easier than ever before to visit the UK," May said in a speech.
Beijing had criticised the previous application process for
being overly lengthy, bureaucratic and opaque.
China is the number one luxury spender worldwide, making up
29 percent of the total global luxury spend in 2013, a December
report by consultancy firm Bain & Company said.
Spending by Chinese tourists in Britain is expected to surge
over the 1 billion pound mark by 2017, an increase of 84 percent
from 2013 levels, a report commissioned by Barclays said in May.
It highlighted increased spending by foreign holidaymakers as a
source of growth for the British economy.
Following a successful pilot scheme with tour operators, all
business and tourism visitors will be able to use a single form
to process their visa application for Britain and for a Schengen
visa, which allows access to 26 European countries.
But with concerns about immigration top of Britons' concerns
heading into a 2015 general election, May reiterated that
Britain had no intention of joining the Schengen scheme.
FINANCIAL CENTRE
The visa announcement was welcomed by the City of London
Corporation, which represents London's financial centre. London
wants to become an offshore hub for trading in China's currency.
"London cannot afford to fall behind its main rivals in the
business and financial sectors such as Luxembourg, Frankfurt and
Paris," the corporation's policy chairman Mark Boleat said.
China Construction Bank , China's
second-largest lender, confirmed on Monday it has been selected
by the Chinese government to become the clearing authority for
London renminbi trading.
Within the next six months Chinese visitors will also be
able to travel to the UK if they have an Irish visitor visa, and
vice versa, the Home Office said.
Britain's national tourism agency, VisitBritain, said
196,000 Chinese visitors came to the country in 2013, spending
an average 2,508 pounds ($4,200) each - four times the overall
average spend by foreign visitors to Britain.
Research by the UK Chinese Visa Alliance, a group led by
luxury and retail firms which campaigns for easier access to
visas, showed difficulty obtaining visas was the reason most
commonly cited by tour operators for not organising more tours
to Britain.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)