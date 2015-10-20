LONDON Oct 21 Britain will look to encourage
high spending Chinese tourists to visit the country by
introducing a two year multiple-entry visa, the government said
on Wednesday during a state visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping.
Xi's visit, which included an audience with Queen Elizabeth,
is designed attract Chinese investment and win Britain a
lucrative role as foremost Western economic ally to the world's
second-largest economy.
The change to visa rules will look to cash in on the
expanding wealth of China's middle classes by lifting the
bureaucracy and costs associated with visiting Britain on
holiday.
"It's focusing on one of the real attractions that we have.
The Chinese population like coming here for our culture, our
heritage, our retail," said a spokeswoman for Prime Minister
David Cameron.
Chinese visitors are normally issued with a six-month
tourist visa at a cost of 85 pounds ($130). The new scheme will,
for the same price, issue a two-year tourist visa that allows
the holder to leave and return without the need for fresh
paperwork.
The scheme is due to be launched in January and could be
extended to introduce a 10-year multiple entry visa.
Analysts estimate more than two thirds of luxury purchases
by Chinese buyers are made overseas, mainly in shopping hotspots
such as Paris, Milan, London, New York and Tokyo, which can
offer savings of more than 50 percent compared with China
prices.
The number of Chinese tourists visiting Britain has more
than doubled over the last five years to 185,000 in 2014. The
government estimates that whilst in Britain they contribute 500
million pounds annually to the economy - with each visitor
spending an average of 2700 pounds per visit.
"(Chinese tourists) contribute a huge amount to our
economy... we want to make the most of that and look at how we
can grow that in the coming years," the spokeswoman said.
Earlier this year, the government took other steps to make
it easier for Chinese visitors by allowing tourists and business
travellers to apply for British and European visas in one single
process.
