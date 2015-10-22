CADSDEN, England Oct 22 After three days of
pomp, deal-making and geopolitics, British Prime Minister David
Cameron raised a pint to Chinese President Xi Jinping on
Thursday over a traditional pub dinner of fish and chips.
Cameron took a break from the formalities of hosting the
state visit to take Communist Party General Secretary Xi to The
Plough at Cadsden, near his official country residence at
Chequers, for a fish and chip supper washed down with a pint of
Green King IPA ale.
"I dropped into The Plough at Cadsden for a pint of IPA and
some fish and chips with China's President Xi," Cameron said on
Twitter.
Cameron was shown buying Xi a pint. Both leaders were later
shown without neckties holding half-drunk pints of ale and
chatting with locals.
Referring to an incident in 2012 when Cameron mistakenly
left his eight-year-old daughter in the same pub following a
Sunday lunch, Cameron told locals: "I'm not leaving my family
here today, I'm not making that mistake again."
Cameron has hailed a "golden era" in relations with China as
he pitches Britain as the pre-eminent Western gateway for
investment from China, though the warmth of the reception for Xi
has raised some eyebrows with allies and drawn criticism that
London is ignoring China's human rights record.
(Reporting by Eddie Keogh, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by William James)