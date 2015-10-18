Oct 18 Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in
Britain on Monday for a state visit at the invitation of Queen
Elizabeth II, the first state visit to the United Kingdom by a
Chinese leader since 2005.
In advance of the trip, President Xi conducted a written
interview with Reuters, providing written answers to questions
posed in writing by Reuters.
The answers, given in English, were prepared by Chinese
officials but reviewed and approved by Xi, according to foreign
ministry officials.
The questions and answers follow in full. For a story on
Q: Britain says it wants to be China's best partner in the
West, and that its economy is wide open to Chinese investment.
At the same time, many in Britain fear China's intentions and
think the British government is too eager to please China. What
are China's aims in fostering a stronger relationship with
Britain, and how do you intend to ensure that it is mutually
beneficial?
A: I visited London, Oxford, Glasgow and Edinburgh in 1994.
I was deeply impressed by the visit, particularly Britain's long
history, unique culture, friendly people and its beautiful
environment.
During my upcoming state visit to the UK at the invitation
of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I look forward to having
discussions with British leaders and engaging the British public
on our bilateral ties. I hope this will chart the course for the
future growth of China-UK relations, inject new impetus in
practical cooperation between our two countries in all fields
and enable us to jointly usher in a "golden time" for China-UK
comprehensive strategic partnership.
Public opinion surveys conducted in Britain show that views
of China are largely favourable among the British people. Our
two peoples appreciate each other's time-honored and unique
cultures. This is an important foundation and favourable
condition for growing bilateral ties. It is true that some
people have some misgivings about China-UK cooperation. What I
want to stress is that in today's world, no country can afford
to pursue development with its door closed. One should open the
door, warmly welcome friends and be hospitable to them. This is
recognized international practice. The UK has stated that it
will be the Western country that is most open to China. This is
a visionary and strategic choice that fully meets Britain's own
long-term interest. China looks forward to engaging with the UK
in a wider range, at a higher level and in greater depth.
In recent years, while global growth has slowed down,
China-UK investment and business cooperation has kept growing.
The UK has become the EU's second largest investor in China as
well as China's second largest trading partner and investment
destination in the EU. China has been the UK's second largest
non-EU trading partner. In 2014, China-UK trade volume for the
first time exceeded US$80 billion, and China's import from the
UK has doubled in five years. Two-way investment between China
and the UK has grown rapidly. China's investment in the UK has
risen at an annual rate of 71.7% over the past three years. Last
year, the UK investment in China increased by 87.6%
year-on-year, the fastest among major EU countries.
The British government has introduced ambitious plans on
upgrading infrastructure, building the Northern Powerhouse in
the north of England and implementing the strategy of UK
Industry 2050. These plans and the "Road and Belt Initiative"
and the initiatives of "Made in China 2025" and "Internet Plus"
undertaken by China complement each other in many ways. China is
ready to partner with the UK in the spirit of inclusiveness,
opening up and seeking win-win progress through cooperation to
upgrade and expand cooperation to deliver more benefits to our
two peoples.
This year marks the beginning of the second decade of the
China-UK comprehensive strategic partnership and the 40th
anniversary of China-EU diplomatic ties. Both China-UK
relationship and China-EU relationship face important
opportunities to build on past success for new progress. Since
the UK is an important member of the EU, China-UK relationship
and China-EU relationship reinforce each other. During my visit
to the EU Headquarters last year, EU leaders and I agreed to
build China-EU partnership of peace, growth, reform and
civilization. I believe new progress in China-UK relationship
will inject new momentum into the growth of China-EU
relationship across the board and make new contribution to the
building of China-EU partnership as a whole.
Q: London is one of the world's financial centres, and is
keen to play an important role in China's financial development,
whether by serving as an offshore trading hub for the renminbi
or by possibly one day having a trading link between the London
and Shanghai stock exchanges. What role do you envision London
playing in the modernization and globalization of the Chinese
currency and stock markets?
A: The reform and opening up of China's financial sector has
made remarkable progress since China embarked on the path of
reform and opening up 37 years ago. This has been especially
obvious in the past several years. China will continue to adopt
multiple measures to advance the reform and opening up of its
financial sector so that its financial market can better adapt
to financial modernization and globalization.
As one of the global financial centres, London is an
important pump station in the world economic lifeline, so to
speak. Strengthened financial cooperation with London is
definitely a win-win choice for both countries. China-UK
financial cooperation started early. It has enjoyed rapid
growth, has tremendous potential and leads China-UK cooperation
in various areas. We have accomplished much in recent years. Our
two countries signed the bilateral currency swap agreement.
China set up an RMB clearing bank in London. The UK became the
first country outside Asia to obtain the RQFII (Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) initial investment
quota, the first Western country to issue RMB-denominated
sovereign bond and the first major developed country to include
RMB into its foreign exchange reserves. This is a highlight in
our bilateral cooperation.
Back in 2012, London officially launched the plan of Centre
of RMB Business. London has since then become one of the most
dynamic and most important RMB trading centers and offshore RMB
markets. In 2014, RMB trading in London grew by 143%
year-on-year and its RMB deposits reached 20 billion yuan, a
year-on-year increase of 37%.
When conditions are in place, China is ready to consider
strengthening the connectivity of the financial markets of the
two countries. London can leverage its unique strengths in the
financial field to get actively involved in the modernization
and globalization of China's financial market.
Q: Two Chinese companies are expected to take a stake in the
Hinkley Point nuclear power plant in southwest England. This is
in line with plans announced by your government earlier this
year to help Chinese firms in areas such as high-speed rail and
nuclear power to expand overseas, including support such as
subsidies and government-backed financing. What role do you hope
to see Chinese companies playing in the global markets for such
technology over the next decade? Do you think that opposition
could derail China's participation in such projects overseas?
Will such opposition lead to fresh trade frictions? Is such
state-subsidized, state-directed expansion of Chinese industry
abroad fair to other market players and in line with China's
professed desire for a more market-driven economy?
A: China is intensifying its reform and opening-up drive,
which means both opening up its economy further to attract
foreign investment and encourage Chinese firms to make overseas
investment. This is natural when a country reaches a particular
stage of development and when a company grows bigger, and this
is what all big companies in the world are doing.
Having benefited from the world economy, Chinese companies
should contribute their share to world economic development.
China has grown into a global manufacturing power, with
particular strengths at the middle rung of the global industrial
chain. Many Chinese industrial sectors and equipment making
capacity, including the building of high-speed railway and
nuclear power stations as well as automobiles making, are
advanced and competitive internationally, and meet the demand
and absorbing capacity of many countries. China is ready to
pursue cooperation of various forms with the UK and other
countries in international production capacity and equipment
manufacturing to synergize our respective strengths and promote
each other's development. The Hinkley Point is the product of
tripartite cooperation among China, the UK and France. I hope
that the companies of the three countries will fully leverage
their respective strengths to ensure the successful launch of
this project and deliver benefits to the British people.
It is normal for a company to encounter various problems
when making investment, whether domestically or overseas. When
doing business, one should focus on business. Problems that
occur in business operations should not be politicized, and
Chinese companies should not be viewed with bias. Competition is
necessary for a business to grow, and no one will give away a
market to its rivals. We hope that such competition is benign
and market-based. There should be no swing doors or glass doors
which are placed as non-economic or non-market-based barriers.
Unlike established multinational companies, Chinese companies
still lack experience in making investment overseas. They need
to better adapt to local laws and regulations, technological
standards, marketing, human resources management rules, local
cultures, etc. Chinese companies will learn a lot and emerge
successful in fierce international competition.
The Chinese government supports Chinese companies in going
global. But we believe that this process should be
market-oriented, with companies being the main driver. The role
of the Chinese government is to secure and create a favourable
political environment and a fair legal framework for Chinese
companies. This is what all governments are doing, and I think
the Western countries are doing better than us. Even under
market conditions, countries support the growth of their
companies in various ways, and such measures should not be all
labelled as government subsidy. China's system is different from
that of Western countries. Due to historical reasons, Chinese
companies perform many social functions, which are hard to
measure with a simple arithmetic formula.
In the coming decade, China's overseas investment will
continue to grow and is forecast to reach US$1.25 trillion. This
will provide more opportunities for China-UK cooperation. The
Chinese and British companies may also engage in tripartite
cooperation in developing countries to integrate the upper
stream, middle stream and lower stream of the global value chain
and share development opportunities.
Q: Britain was the first European country to sign up for
membership of the new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB). China has promised that the new bank will be transparent
and have high governance standards. However, China still
struggles with its own transparency and governance issues, and
is also facing a protracted battle against corruption. How will
China ensure that the AIIB really will be transparent and have
world-class governance?
A: China's initiative to establish the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank aims to promote infrastructure development and
connectivity in Asia and boost regional cooperation.
The AIIB is an international financial institution whose
rules of operation are decided by its members through
consultation, not by China alone. We agree that the AIIB should
fully draw on the experience and practices of other multilateral
development banks, observe high international standards in terms
of governance structure, operation guidelines, and human
resources management, and ensure its professional and efficient
operation as well as transparency and integrity. During the
negotiation over the AIIB agreement, 57 prospective founding
members acted on the principle of openness, inclusion,
professionalism and transparency, and concluded a high-quality
agreement text. A total of 53 prospective founding members have
signed the agreement.
I know that this agreement has drawn on the practices of
existing multilateral development banks in many ways. It has
also made some breakthroughs and explored new ways of operation.
For example, in terms of governance structure, AIIB has, with
reference to the common practice of multilateral development
banks, set up a three-tiered structure, consisting of a board of
governors, a board of directors and a management team. It has
also put in place an oversight mechanism in line with the
principle of transparency, openness, independence and
accountability. It is specified in the agreement that the
management team will be selected through an open, transparent
and merit-based process. This is a new principle not included in
the constitution of existing major multilateral development
banks. Another example is that the AIIB places no restriction on
the procurement of goods and services from any country, and
again this is not the case in the other regional multilateral
development banks.
The AIIB prospective founding members are working on the
specific operation guidelines in accordance with the agreement.
The relationship between the AIIB and existing multilateral
development banks is a cooperative and complementary one. The
AIIB will engage in cooperation with them in terms of sharing
expertise, capacity building and joint financing.
China commends and welcomes the UK joining into the AIIB. We
are ready to work with the UK and all other prospective founding
members to build the AIIB into a professional and efficient
infrastructure financing platform to contribute to the
development of Asia and beyond.
Q: China is playing an increasingly active role as a member
of the international community, whether by helping bring peace
to South Sudan or evacuating foreigners, including Britons, from
the civil war in Yemen. As China's economy and influence in the
world continue to grow, it will increasingly have to protect its
legitimate interests around the globe. How do you see China's
role in global affairs changing in the coming decade? Will it
play a greater role in mediating conflicts? Will China one day
replace the United States as the world's policeman? Will China
one day have to build military bases around the world to protect
its interests?
A: China was, is and will continue to be a force for world
peace, common development and international cooperation. With
the increase of its overall strength, China will be able to play
a more active role in international and regional affairs.
At the summits commemorating the 70th anniversary of the UN
this September, I announced on behalf of the Chinese government
a series of initiatives, which include:
* The establishment of an assistance fund for South-South
cooperation with an initial pledge of US$2 billion;
* A ten-year, US$1 billion China-UN peace and development
fund;
* China joining the newly established UN Peacekeeping
Capability Readiness System and setting up a permanent
peacekeeping police squad and a peacekeeping standby force of
8,000 troops;
* The provision of US$100 million in military aid to the
African Union in the coming five years to support the building
of African Standby Force and the African Capacity for Immediate
Response to Crisis.
China has been stepping up efforts for world peace and
development not because it wants to become a "world cop", even
less to take anyone's place. We are always of the view that a
country's affairs should be decided by its own people, and the
world's affairs should be managed through consultation among the
peoples of all countries. China upholds the purposes and
principles of the UN Charter. It pursues common, comprehensive,
cooperative and sustainable security. China follows the
principle of non-interference in other country's internal
affairs and believes that international and regional hot spots
should be resolved by peaceful means. China has declared many
times that it pursues a defence policy defensive in nature and
will never seek hegemony, engage in expansion or impose its own
will on others.
Q: China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has
pledged to bring its emissions to a peak by "around 2030" and
has also said it would cut carbon intensity - the amount emitted
per unit of economic output - by 60 to 65 percent below the 2005
level. As a developing country, China has stuck firmly to the
principle that industrialized nations should bear most of the
burden when it comes to cutting carbon emissions. Is China
prepared to change any of its negotiating positions or offer
further compromises in order to make sure that a new global
climate change deal is secured in Paris later this year?
A: Climate change is a global challenge at which no country
can stand on their own. Developed and developing countries have
different historical responsibilities for climate change, and
different development needs and capabilities. Just like in a car
race: it would be neither reasonable nor fair to apply the same
speed requirements to cars which have run far ahead and those
which have only just left the starting point. Developed
countries should do more and lead the way in addressing climate
change. This is in keeping with the important principles laid
down in the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change), such as "common but differentiated
responsibilities", equity and respective capabilities. This is
also the hope of all developing countries.
Having said that, the principle of "common but
differentiated responsibilities" does not exempt developing
countries from contributing their share to global response to
climate change. It is only that such contribution should be in
line with their capabilities and needs. China is now the world's
biggest country in energy conservation and utilization of new
and renewable energy. In 2014, China's per unit GDP energy
consumption and CO2 emission were cut by 29.9% and 33.8%
respectively from the 2005 level. China's submission to the UN
of its nationally intended contributions is aimed at
facilitating global climate governance, and also for the sake of
China's own development. It represents China's very best effort
to help achieve the goals set in the UNFCCC. China has announced
the setting up of an RMB20 billion South-South cooperation fund
on climate change to help other developing countries.
The Paris Conference coming up at the end of this year is a
significant milestone in the multilateral process on climate
change, as it will set up post-2020 international regimes to
tackle this challenge. Progress in negotiations requires
flexibility of all parties, yet the basic principles of the
UNFCCC need to be observed. Parties should demonstrate sincerity
as much as they can, build up consensus and work toward the same
goal. China is ready to play a constructive role and work for
the timely conclusion of a comprehensive, balanced and strong
agreement at the Paris conference.
Q: China is being increasingly assertive in pushing its
territorial claims in the South China Sea, which has worried
many of its neighbours, and Britain, too. China also says it
will not pursue hegemony and will unswervingly stick to the path
of peaceful development. Do you understand why so many of
China's neighbours doubt these claims? How do you respond to
accusations that China's activities in the South China Sea could
be worsening the security situation in the region? What is
China's ultimate aim with its current activities in the South
China Sea?
A: To follow the path of peaceful development serves China's
fundamental interests, and is also what regional countries and
peoples expect from us. It is a strategic choice made by China
that has not changed and will not change. For many years,
China's active efforts for win-win cooperation with its
neighbours have brought real benefits to countries and peoples
in the region. Under the new circumstances, China will strive to
deliver more benefits of its development to neighbouring
countries and peoples. China will continue to pursue friendship
and partnership with its neighbours, build a harmonious, secure
and prosperous neighbourhood and follow through on its policy of
amity, sincerity, mutual-benefit and inclusiveness towards its
neighbours.
The islands and reefs in the South China Sea are Chinese
territory since ancient times. They are left to us by our
ancestors. The Chinese people will not allow anyone to infringe
on China's sovereignty and related rights and interests in the
South China Sea. The actions China has taken in the South China
Sea are legitimate reactions to safeguard its territorial
sovereignty. Expansionism refers to laying claims to land
outside one's own territory. China has never done anything like
that, so such doubts or accusations are unwarranted.
With the joint efforts of all parties, the situation in the
South China Sea has on the whole been stable. The South China
Sea provides important waterways for China's international
commercial exchanges. China needs peace, security and stability
in the South China Sea more than any other country. China would
not want any turbulence there, still less would it be the party
to stir up chaos. It is working hard to take forward
consultations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea within
the framework of fully and effectively implementing the
Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.
China will continue to work with its neighbours in the South
China Sea to manage disputes through institutionalized dialogue,
peacefully resolve disputes through negotiation and
consultation, actively explore win-win results through
cooperation and joint development, and safeguard the freedom of
navigation and overflight enjoyed by countries in accordance
with international law. We will together endeavor to make the
South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation. And
the efforts of countries in the region to maintain peace and
stability there deserve more respect.
Q: China has asked for international help from countries
including Britain to return corruption suspects who have fled
overseas. Some of these countries have complained that China is
reluctant to hand over the evidence needed for them to be able
to process deportation orders in court, and that China has
illegally sent agents to try and induce these people to return.
How will China improve its cooperation with foreign countries to
get these suspects back?
A: China's judicial departments would readily provide solid
evidence on specific cases in international anti-corruption
cooperation. China is a country with rule of law. It acts
according to law and on the basis of facts both in fighting
corruption within the country and carrying out international
anti-corruption cooperation.
In any country, corruption is most detested by the people.
International cooperation in this area is aimed at bringing
criminal suspects who have committed acts of corruption and
absconded overseas back to China to face justice. China and the
UK have maintained sound cooperation in jointly fighting
corruption and concluded the treaty for mutual legal assistance
in criminal matters, which has laid the legal foundation for
jointly fighting corruption.
In today's world, no country or place should provide shelter
or even safe haven for corrupt elements and their proceeds of
crime. What baffles the Chinese people the most is that some
corrupt elements for whose crimes there are solid evidence
should be able to stay at large in some countries and escape the
punishment of the law by citing all kinds of excuses. Due to
differences in legal systems between countries, some technical
legal matters need to be worked through in international
cooperation against corruption. This requires various parties to
explore solutions together. In particular, anti-corruption and
law enforcement agencies need to strengthen cooperation in
investigation and information sharing on individual cases. I am
convinced that as long as we have the political will to fight
corruption, international cooperation in this field will surely
yield more results.
Q: Your government has set a target of growing the economy
by around 7 percent this year. However, the economic situation
appears to have deteriorated in the last several months, and
many investors and economists now see this target as highly
unlikely to be reached, creating great concern in global
financial and commodity markets. Do you expect to meet this
target? What further measures do you stand ready to take in
order to keep growth from slowing too much? Will that include
more fiscal spending, and if so, will those moves derail your
government's stated aim of forging ahead with reforms aimed at
giving the market more of a role in allocating capital and
bringing the economy to rely more on consumption?
A: The Chinese economy grew by 7% in the first half of this
year, which is consistent with the growth target of the whole
year and is the fastest growth rate among major economies around
the world. It is normal that an economy may grow at different
speeds in different periods. It would be against the law of
economics to aim for ever higher growth without any slowing
down. The 7% growth in the first half of this year was achieved
on the basis of an economy of over US$10 trillion. The increment
is already equivalent to the annual GDP of a medium-sized
country and still exceeds what was generated by double-digit
growth several years ago.
As an economy closely linked to international markets, China
cannot stay immune to the lacklustre performance of the global
economy. We do have concerns about the Chinese economy, and we
are working hard to address them. We also worry about the
sluggish world economy, which affects all countries, especially
developing ones.
Historian Dr. Arnold Toynbee believes that "challenge and
response" is an important factor underpinning the development of
human civilization. China's economic development is adjusting to
the new normal and experiencing growing pains of shifting from
old drivers of growth to new ones. Yet the fundamentals of a
steadily growing economy have remained unchanged. The new type
of industrialization, IT application, urbanization and
agricultural modernization that is in full swing has generated
strong domestic demand and great potential for future growth. It
has also made the economy more resilient and adaptable. All
this, coupled with deepening structural reforms, means that
China will have very promising economic prospects.
We are making coordinated efforts to promote steady growth,
continued reform, structural adjustments, and higher living
standards, and forestall economic risks. We will enhance macro
regulation in creative ways to improve the quality and
efficiency of economic development and address the lack of
balance, coordination and sustainability in the economy. We will
put more emphasis on innovation and consumption-driven growth.
The policy on utilizing foreign investment remains unchanged. We
will improve the rule of law in the commercial field, protect
intellectual property rights, and promote fair competition. We
will continue to promote the development of the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and carry
out international cooperation on production capacity. Both the
Chinese economy and the world economy stand to benefit in this
process.
In the face of changes in the domestic and international
financial markets, we have taken a number of steps including
lowering the required reserve ratio and interest rates and
improving the RMB exchange rate regime. These measures have
helped to largely defuse risks and restore stability in the
markets. Going forward, we will deepen market-oriented financial
reforms according to law to cultivate an open and transparent
capital market that enjoys long-term, stable and sound
development. We will improve risk management, stabilize market
expectations and make it easier for private capital to operate
in the financial sector to better support the real economy.
Q: You have said that you hope one day China will be able to
host the World Cup, and that one day China could win it. You
care about the sport enough that you announced big reform plans
for Chinese football earlier this year. Britain is the
birthplace of modern football. Is there anything China can learn
from Britain in raising the level of Chinese football, and
making the Chinese football industry as successful as Britain's?
What is your biggest hope for Chinese football?
A: Football is the most popular sport in the world and there
are over 100 million football fans in China alone. My greatest
expectation on Chinese football is for the Chinese team to be
one of the best in the world and for football to play an
important role in making people stronger in body and mind. We
will find a new way forward for the sport to flourish in China
that is both consistent with the general pattern of football
development and fits well with Chinese conditions. We will
pursue the goals of strengthening football training for the
youth, reforming the professional football system, enhancing
international cooperation and boosting the football industry.
The UK has a long and proud history of football and a wealth
of experience in this sport. The Premier League is one of the
most influential and successful professional football leagues in
the world. China and the UK have had good cooperation on
football in recent years. In 2012, a cooperation program was
launched to promote football in schools and the UK started to
train Chinese football coaches at the grassroots level. In 2013,
the Premier League and the Chinese Super League signed a letter
of intent on cooperation, and David Beckham was named
"ambassador for the youth football program in China and the
Chinese Super League". Last month, the two countries signed an
MOU to produce future stars in football. In the next five years,
football training will be introduced to 20,000 Chinese schools,
which means huge potential of cooperation between China and the
UK in the training of players, coaches and referees.
I am confident that Chinese football will do better and make
its own contribution to world football.
