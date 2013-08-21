BEIJING Aug 21 A British risk consultant held
in China since mid-July amid an investigation into the country's
pharmaceutical industry has been arrested, the British Embassy
in Beijing and his family said on Wednesday.
Peter Humphrey and his wife, Yu Yingzeng, were detained in
Shanghai on July 10 as police probed bribery allegations against
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
In China, an arrest typically means police believe they have
enough evidence for a case to be brought to trial. Detentions
can last for weeks and end in release without charges being
filed.
It was not immediately clear if Humphrey's arrest was
directly related to the investigation of GSK, which has been
accused by China of funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($489
million) to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and
officials.
China has taken a tough stance on corruption and high prices
in the pharmaceutical industry as it unrolls wider healthcare
access and faces an estimated $1 trillion healthcare bill by
2020.
"We can confirm the arrest of a British national, Peter
Humphrey, in Shanghai on Monday the 19th of August. We are
currently providing consular assistance," British Embassy
spokeswoman Hannah Oussedik told Reuters by phone.
Oussedik declined to offer additional information about the
reasons for Humphrey's arrest. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing could
not be reached immediately to confirm whether Yu was also
arrested. The U.S. Consulate in Shanghai declined to comment.
Shanghai police did not respond to a request for comment.
A statement issued by a member of Humphrey's family said
both Humphrey and Yu had been arrested.
A source close to the family said they had not yet been told
which charges would be laid against Humphrey, or when, but the
statement said lawyers told the family the couple had been
detained last month because they broke a law related to buying
private information.
Humphrey and Yu co-founded ChinaWhys, a business risk
advisory firm that has done work with drugs companies, including
GSK, separate sources familiar with the matter have said.
Humphrey worked as a journalist for Reuters in the 1980s and
90s. The ChinaWhys website says he has been a risk management
specialist and corporate detective for 14 years.
In March 2010, four executives from mining giant Rio Tinto
were jailed for taking bribes and stealing
commercial secrets. Three of those executives were Chinese while
the fourth was a Chinese-born Australian.