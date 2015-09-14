HONG KONG, Sept 14 Shares of four of China's
largest brokerages tumbled on Monday after fines and penalties
were imposed by the country's securities regulator on the
companies and some of their executives for failing to conduct
proper verification of clients.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
Friday it would punish Founder Securities, GF Securities,
Haitong Securities and Huatai Securities following an
investigation of the brokers.
Shanghai-traded shares of Haitong Securities
slumped 7.2 percent in late-morning trading, while Huatai
Securities fell 5.3 percent and Founder Securities
dropped 4.6 percent, compared with a 2.9 percent
decline in the benchmark CSI 300 index.
Shenzhen-listed GF Securities lost 6.4 percent.
The four brokers were fined 178.5 million yuan ($28.03
million) and had 62.4 million yuan of profits confiscated by the
CSRC, according to the regulator and securities filings by the
companies.
Several senior executives of the brokers, including general
managers, risk and compliance officers and technology staff,
were also fined and received warnings from the CSRC.
The regulator has imposed about 850 million yuan in fines on
brokerages and trading systems providers since mid-July, when a
rout in Chinese equity markets gathered strength. The penalties
come after Chinese authorities launched a series of
investigations on the wild fluctuations in stock markets and a
crackdown on alleged "malicious" short-selling or market
manipulation.
The brokerages said in filings their businesses were
operating as normal. Huatai Securities also said it will take
rectification measures and "conduct a thorough and comprehensive
review of its risk management for improvement".
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Shu Zhang; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)