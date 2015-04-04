SHANGHAI, April 4 China's securities regulator
has punished six brokerages, including Great Wall Securities Co
Ltd and Huatai Securities Co Ltd, for violating
rules in their margin trading businesses, a spokesman for the
watchdog has said.
The sanctions follow an investigation into the margin
trading business of 46 brokerages, launched earlier this year by
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), that spooked
investors and dragged down the market.
In January, the CSRC banned three top brokerages - CITIC
Securities Co Ltd, Haitong Securities Co Ltd
and Guotai Junan Securities - from opening new
margin trading accounts for clients for three months.
Great Wall had broken regulations including selling products
to unqualified investors, CSRC spokesman Zhang Xiaojun said at a
briefing on Friday. He said the firm would be banned from
opening new margin trading accounts for three months.
Zhang said Huatai Securities must rectify its processes and
toughen oversight after it sold products to unqualified and
higher-risk clients, while Guosen Securities Co Ltd
should increase internal compliance checks.
Great Wall and Huatai could not be reached immediately for
comment about the CSRC's sanctions on Saturday.
The other brokerages sanctioned included Minmetal Securities
Co Ltd, Huaxi Securities and China International Capital Corp.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)