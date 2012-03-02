By Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong
| SHANGHAI, March 2
SHANGHAI, March 2 Chinese brokerages are
lobbying the government to allow them to launch buyout funds and
make alternative investments as the country's securities
regulator plans to reinvigorate the struggling sector.
In recent meetings with the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), major brokerages have proposed that the
watchdog expand their business scope, loosen capital rules, and
give them more power in marketing and pricing initial public
offerings, a CSRC document distributed to brokerages and seen by
Reuters showed.
CSRC said it would waste no time to study suggestions that
were feasible and make plans to implement them, the document
said.
CSRC's newly appointed Chairman Guo Shuqing has vowed to
deepen reform of China's capital markets and strengthen the
brokerage industry, which is suffering from cut-throat
competition and low profitability in a stock market that slumped
22 percent last year.
Although there's no guarantee that any of the brokerages'
proposals will be adopted eventually, they will inevitably
influence CSRC's thinking as the regulator maps out reform
blueprints.
The brokerages suggest that the government should allow them
to launch buyout funds and ease rules that currently cap
securities firms' investment in a listed company at a 5 percent
stake. Buyout funds typically acquire a controlling stake in a
company with a significant part of the deal financed through
borrowing.
The brokerages also seek to boost their wealth management
business, hoping that regulators would expand investment scopes
from stocks and bonds to alternative assets including private
equity, real estate, commodities and art collections.
Meanwhile, the brokerages hope that regulators can support
such innovative businesses by easing capital rules and tolerate
higher leverage ratios.
Such suggestions, if adopted, could boost brokerags' asset
management business by luring customers from rival institutions
including banks, mutual funds, hedge funds and trust firms.
The brokerages have also made a series of proposals to
improve China's IPO mechanism, which has been blamed for
inflating prices of newly-listed shares and contributing to
market speculation.
IPO underwriters should be granted the power to allocate the
offerings and determine lock-up periods while a much bigger
proportion of the new shares on offer should be reserved for
institutional investors, they have suggested.
Such moves would boost the bargaining power of institutional
investors and make IPO pricing more market-oriented, they
argued.
Profit at China's 18 listed brokerages, including Citic
Securities Co , Haitong Securities Co
and Everbright Securities fell around 40
percent on average last year amid stock market sluggishness.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen)