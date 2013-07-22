(Corrects spelling of analyst's name in 15th paragraph)

* First rise in China brokerages profits since 2009

* But reliance on trading commissions increases

* Margin trading emerges as new profit center

* But brokerages still waiting for next growth driver

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, July 19 China's securities firms enjoyed their first profit rise in three years in the first half, but the revival could be short-lived, as the industry's fate remains closely tied to the country's chronically under-performing stock market.

Net profits at China's 114 brokerages rose to 22.6 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) in the first half of 2013, up 8.0 percent from the same period a year earlier, data from the Securities Association of China showed this week.

The news should cheer foreign banks like Morgan Stanley, Citibank, and J.P. Morgan, who have paid handsomely in recent years for stakes in joint-venture brokerages.

Among the 10 securities JVs backed by foreign banks,five lost money in 2012, and out of the rest only the local affiliate of Goldman Sachs reported net profits greater than $2 million.

But more ominously, there is little sign that brokerages have changed their business model to rely less on trading commissions, even after three years in which declining trading volumes fed through directly to lower profits.

Indeed, the weak performance of mainland equity markets since 2008 has hit the industry hard.

The Shanghai Composite Index is 68 percent below its 2007 peak, and average daily volume peaked at 137 billion yuan in 2009. Investors subsequently lost their appetite for stocks and shifted their savings into real estate and wealth-management products issued by commercial banks.

A market rally early in the year helped boost volumes, but the market tanked in June. The Shanghai Composite Index is now down 10.8 percent so far in 2013.

Trading volume averaged 122 billion yuan per day in the first quarter, up from an average 78 billion in 2012. But volume declined to 94 billion in the second quarter. Analysts say the outlook for the rest of the year is difficult to predict.

DIVERSIFYING REVENUE SOURCES

In the first half of this year, trading commissions accounted for 43 percent of total industry revenue of 78 billion yuan, up from 39 percent in the same period a year ago.

That was due in part to a decline in revenue from securities underwriting. The government halted initial public offerings last October in a bid to boost market sentiment. IPOs may resume as early as late July.

Beyond commission, several other business lines also rose swiftly, albeit from low bases. The biggest bright spot was margin financing and securities lending, where revenue more than tripled to 6.6 billion yuan.

In January, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) nearly doubled the list of stocks eligible for both margin trading and short selling.

Asset management income also more than doubled to 2.9 billion yuan, while assets under management (AUM) soared to 1.87 trillion yuan from 623 billion yuan a year earlier.

"Margin trading, bond underwriting, and asset management -- these businesses are already growing very fast," said Frances Feng, analyst for Chinese financials at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.

"But we haven't seen the next growth driver yet," said Feng.

The push into asset management has also chafed against the government's other policy priorities. Much of the increase in assets under management is the result of shadow banking, the non-bank lending that regulators are working to curtail.

In particular, brokerages have increased involvement in so-called "passageway business," in which they partner banks to serve as passive conduits for assets held by wealth management products (WMPs).

Banks create and sell WMPs themselves but often shift them off-balance-sheet to evade regulatory constraints. Official media on Friday that SAC had circulated new draft regulations forbidding certain types of transaction between banks and brokerages. ($1 = 6.1353 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)