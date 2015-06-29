SHANGHAI, June 29 Chinese brokerages have
completed a probe of its external information systems, which
regulators said must not be used as channels to facilitate "gray
market" margin financing, market manipulation and other illegal
activities, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified
sources.
Brokerages have also stopped connecting their own systems
with trust accounts, while the Securities Association of China
is drafting rules to regulate the practice of connecting to
external information systems, the newspaper said.
China has been cracking down on "gray market" financing of
share purchases, often seen in the form of so-called umbrella
trust products. Such lending practices, estimated by some
analysts to be worth over 1 trillion yuan ($161.08 billion),
are not regulated.
Regulators have also urged brokerages to tighten rules on
regulated margin loan businesses, which is worth over 2 trillion
yuan.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)