SHANGHAI Jan 12 Some of China's brokerages have
reported that their preliminary net profit growth for 2015 more
than doubled from the previous year, demonstrating they were
able to successfully negotiate the months-long stock market
turmoil that began in mid-June.
Since the Chinese stock market tumbled more
than 40 percent in summer last year, brokerages have faced a
clampdown on margin financing, a temporary suspension of
listings and regulator probes for allegedly illegal activities.
But these have not weighed down broker profits, which have
risen on new account openings and margin finance gains,
according to the preliminary 2015 results this week of some
brokers.
Shenwan Hongyuan and Founder Securities
, both among China's top-ten listed brokerages by
market capitalisation, said their unaudited 2015 net profit was
up 168.2 percent and between 100 to 160 percent, respectively,
compared to the prior year.
Smaller outfits Guoyuan Securities, Northeast
Securities, Guolian Securities and
Changjiang Securities reported preliminary unaudited
profits of between 100 to 148 percent.
Guolian said on Monday its profit growth was partly due to
the use of the Internet, significant account growth and margin
trading profits.
China's largest broker CITIC Securities is one
brokerage which has been under increased scrutiny after the
stocks slump. In December, CITIC said was unable to contact two
top executives, following media reports they had been asked by
authorities to assist in an investigation.
In August, the official Xinhua news agency reported four
senior CITIC officials had confessed to insider dealing.
CITIC said in December its profit for 2015 will be lower due
to bad-debt losses.
The brokerages usually release final results in the weeks
after the preliminary results are disclosed.
