SHANGHAI Aug 26 Beijing-based brokerage China
Securities Co plans to issue a credit derivative instrument,
reviving a much-needed hedging tool against default risks as an
increasing number of companies struggle to pay debts in a
slowing economy.
The instrument, called Credit Risk Mitigation Warrants
(CRMWs) - the Chinese version of Credit Default Swaps (CDS),
will be issued in China's interbank market, the brokerage said
in a statement.
Chinese introduced CRMWs in 2010, but issuance and trading
in the product was limited. China Securities' CRMW issue is the
first since March 2011 and comes at a time when the number of
bond defaults increase, fuelling demand for hedging tools.
Earlier this week, China's banking regulator said the
government will not open its treasury futures market to
commercial banks in the near future due to volatility concerns,
although the regulator admitted that in the long run, banks need
this market to manage risks.
In addition to bond holders in China, stock investors also
suffer from a shortage of hedging tools, as regulators have
restricted index futures trading since last summer's market
crash while borrowing stocks for shorting is difficult.
China Securities said it would issue CRMWs with a notional
value of 800 million yuan ($120.03 million), while the
underlying debt for the CRMW are asset-backed securities issued
by a trust company.
China Securities posted the statement on the website of the
National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors
(NAFMII).
