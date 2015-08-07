SHANGHAI Aug 7 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
, one of China's five biggest brokerages, said on
Friday it had issued 500 million yuan ($80.53 million) worth of
the country's first asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by
margin debt.
The notes, which provide another way of raising capital,
will trade on the Shanghai stock exchange, according to a
statement posted on the brokerage's website.
China's brokerages harnessed a bull run from last November
to June to raise capital via private share placements, but
market gyrations which started mid-June may make such efforts
less profitable in the second half of the year.
The ABS have received an AAA-grade rating and the investor
minimum spend threshold is 10 million yuan. They will be issued
in two tranches, one of 475 million yuan and a subordinated one
of 25 million yuan, the statement said.
Guotai Junan's debut in June was China's largest since
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd listed in
2010.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sunil Nair)