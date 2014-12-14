(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Markets climbing with influx of new retail investors
* Nov. 21 interest rate cut has fuelled share buying
* Brokerages profits climbing
* Headhunters report broad-based increase in hiring
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI, Dec 14 China's brokerages are on a
broad-based hiring spree to capitalise on booming local stock
markets and a surge in new clients and trading activity that is
giving their profits a big boost.
The central bank's surprise interest rate cut on Nov. 21 and
the Stock Connect scheme, which opened earlier that week,
allowing direct trading of Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks on each
other's bourse, has fuelled an influx of retail investors and a
jump in trading volumes, while a resumption of new mainland
share listings this year has brought underwriting fees back to
life for larger brokers.
In recent months, demand for staff from brokerages has
increased by around 20 percent, said Chen Xia, a headhunter at
Unique.
"Just this month, we've received four brokerage requests for
employees, whereas before, sometimes there would be business,
sometimes there wouldn't," said Shi Guangming, a financial
services headhunter from Hunter W S.
Small to mid-sized brokerages such as Chinalin Securities,
Donghai Securities and Jianghai Securities are looking for
analysts, researchers and asset managers, said Shi.
The firms could not immediately be reached for comment.
Official data showed Chinese retail investors, who conduct
60-80 percent of stock trades in China, opened over a million
new brokerage accounts in November, up 280 percent year-on-year,
after years of stagnation.
That has translated into feverish trading on Chinese
benchmark indexes in recent weeks, with volumes on the Shanghai
Composite Index hitting a record high on Dec. 9. The
market value of the index is up by a fifth since the rate cut.
With the improved outlook, brokerages are busy setting up
investment companies, wealth management teams and asset
management firms, headhunters said, all of which need manpower.
Haitong Securities, China's second-largest listed brokerage
by market capital, plans to hire around 10 new members for their
research team, said an employee at Haitong Securities, who
declined to be named because she cannot speak to the media.
While Haitong is always on the prowl for talent due to
natural attrition rates, staff movement across all brokerages
has been much higher than it was last year, she added.
Haitong could not immediately be reached for comment.
The nnual salaries of junior analysts range from 100,000
yuan to 150,000 yuan, and their bonus is often based on how many
reports they write, said headhunters.
Senior 'star' analysts can make up to 10,000,000 yuan ($1.62
million), according to headhunters, as their salaries are tied
to commission earned from the funds they introduce to the
brokerage and the points awarded to them by the funds they
serve.
"The atmosphere is great. Everyone is really happy. Everyone
is thinking about how to make more money," said the Haitong
employee.
Brokerages are reporting surging profits, with China's
market leader CITIC Securities Co Ltd
ringing in 886.2 million yuan of net profit in November, more
than 500 percent up on last year.
"The little virtuous circle which they've got going is
they're selling margin debt to investors who are then turning
around and buying their stocks for them," said Thomas Gatley,
China Corporate Analyst, at Gavekal Dragonomics
Haitong Securities Co Ltd also posted its
highest ever quarterly profit in September.
($1 = 6.1864 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Will Waterman)