SHANGHAI, March 17 China plans to allow
brokerages and securities investment advisers to expand their
wealth management business, three sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Tuesday.
The move is the latest in a series of steps taken to
liberalise the country's finance sector.
Under the new rules drafted by the Securities Association of
China, qualified consultants may step into the shoes of
investors and invest or trade in shares, funds or futures, among
other things, on their behalf, they said.
The sources declined to be identified because they are not
allowed to speak to the media.
Currently, brokerages and securities investment advisers may
only provide consulting services, but only investors can make
the decision to buy or sell assets.
In order to reduce risk, the proposed rules include certain
conditions to trade such as the need for an appraisal of
investor appetite for risk and the requirement to match that
with appropriate asset allocation, the sources said.
The rules also call for good risk disclosure, good account
security management to prevent the transfer of assets, while
prohibiting misrepresentative marketing, they said.
A spokesman at the Securities Association of China confirmed
that draft rules had been sent to brokerages and securities
investment advisers, but declined to provide further details.
China is planning to open up the brokerage industry to
non-traditional players, as securities firms profits have soared
off a bull run on mainland bourses.
Brokerages shares rose on the news, first reported by local
media, helping lift the Shanghai Composite Index to its
highest in almost seven years on Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by David Lin and Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori
Takada and Anand Basu)