* Reforms to spur moves into derivatives, wealth management
* China brokers still tiny compared with Goldman, M.Stanley
* Capital controls, large number of players remain obstacles
* China pursuing reforms to achieve global financial status
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, May 23 China is rolling out sweeping
brokerage reforms to nurture future global investment banks
that officials hope could eventually compete with the likes of
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, a regulatory
document showed.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission wants to allow
domestic brokerages, which now get most of their money from
trading stocks and underwriting new securities, to expand in
futures and derivatives, asset management, private banking and
private equity, according to a commission document distributed
to securities firms earlier in the month.
Chinese brokerages such as CITIC Securities Co
and Haitong Securities Co
are still minnows compared with global
giants, and will also need freer and more developed capital
markets at home and consolidation of their fragmented sector
before they are likely to develop global scale and reach.
But the broad reforms planned by the securities regulator,
to be implemented after a comment period, could mark the start
of a shake-out and expansion drive similar to what set today's
international leaders on their path to growth, analysts said.
"It seems Chinese regulators are hoping to copy the U.S.
model of development for the brokerage industry," said Tian
Liang, analyst at Guosen Securities.
"What's happening in China is very similar to the situation
in the mid 1970s in the United States ... And if you look at
what drove industry growth in the U.S., such as the OTC market,
junk bonds and the fixed income market and derivatives, those
are the businesses Chinese brokerages are being encouraged to go
into."
China's brokerages will also be allowed to take on twice as
much debt in relation to their net assets, and will be given
easier access to the capital markets to support expansion.
Shares of China's handful of listed brokerages, such as
CITIC Securities and Haitong Securities, have surged so far this
year on expectations surrounding the reforms, but analysts warn
not all will benefit.
China has also stepped up market and financial reforms to
free up its tightly controlled currency trade and stamp out
abuse in stocks and other markets, as it aims to make Shanghai a
key global financial centre by the end of the decade.
GLOBAL STAGE
But the road to the global stage will be a long one, with
total assets of China's entire brokerage sector at $261 billion
at the end of last year, barely one-fourth of Goldman Sachs'
$944 billion.
("China's brokerage sector) still hasn't developed core
competitiveness compared with leading global investment banks as
well as domestic financial institutions such as banks and trust
firms," the CSRC said in the proposals.
"The experience from China's opening of banking and other
industries has demonstrated that internationally competitive
companies will more likely emerge from fully deregulated and
highly competitive industries," the CSRC said.
Uncertainties over the speed of reform and ever-changing
market conditions make it difficult to predict who would emerge
as the winners in a looming industry shake-out, analysts say,
although consolidation appears inevitable.
"The reality is we have too many brokerages in this
country," Jerry Lou, head of Global Capital Markets at Morgan
Stanley Huaxin Securities, the Wall Street bank's Chinese
securities joint venture, told Reuters in a recent interview.
"In a more competitive environment, I think consolidation
will happen."
Most of China's 106 securities houses have been hit hard by
a sluggish stock market and a drop in initial public offerings,
cutting the sector's combined net profit nearly in half last
year.
Ambitious players are keen to grab a dominant position, with
mid-sized brokerage Ping An Securities Co, part of the Ping An
Insurance Group which has broadcast its
ambition to become a financial conglomerate, rising to the top
ranks on China's IPO league table.
CITIC Securities, China's largest listed brokerage which has
been eager to expand overseas, said in March that it was in
talks to buy the CLSA unit of French bank Credit Agricole
. In 2008, it dropped a deal to buy into now-bankrupt
Bear Stearns.
The CSRC document, which was seen by Reuters, shows that
regulators plan to slash the investment threshold for
brokerages' wealth management products for individuals to 10,000
yuan from 50,000 yuan, boosting their investor base.
Brokerages hold only a 2 percent share of China's wealth
management business, which is dominated by commercial banks.
Regulators will also allow brokerages to buy spot gold and
derivatives, financial and commodity futures, interest rate
forwards and swaps, and encourage them to launch alternative
investment products.
($1 = 6.3231 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Michael Flaherty and Edmund Klamann)