By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, April 3 In the shoals of China's
little-known stockbrokers, fast-growing firms like Southwest
Securities Co may soon find themselves in the glare
of a consolidation spree triggered by Beijing's drive to
modernise the country's financial industry.
Nearly doubling profits last year on a stock market boom,
Southwest is one of the more than 120 brokerages in China that
will have to live with government plans to allow commercial
banks and other finance firms to own a brokerage licence. The
new rules are expected later in 2015, part of moves to open up
capital markets and bolster China's sagging economic growth.
After a stellar 2014 - securities firms' profits more than
doubled to $16 billion - Chinese brokerages are now bracing for
the impact of newcomers by lining up to raise billions of
dollars in funds to expand margin trading and other businesses.
A series of takeovers is about to be unleashed, insiders say.
"Mergers between banks and securities companies, insurers
and banks, or insurers and securities companies are all likely
to show up," Wang Dongming, chairman of China's largest
brokerage, CITIC Securities Co , said at a
recent news conference. "The strong will become stronger, and
the weak will become weaker."
Chinese securities firms had about 4.1 trillion yuan ($660
billion) of assets at the end of 2014, nearly double a year
earlier, according to the Securities Association of China.
Brokers' assets and earnings were boosted by stock trading
volumes rising to an all-time high in China last year as local
investors flocked to equities after the central bank's surprise
interest rate cut in November. Volumes have also been helped by
the Stock Connect scheme, which opened the same month, allowing
direct trading of Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks on each other's
bourses.
'HUGE RISKS'
While CITIC Securities and Haitong Securities Co
are way out in front, with 192.9 billion yuan and 129
billion yuan of assets respectively, most of the industry
consists of much smaller players. Ranked 19th, Southwest has
assets of about 30 billion yuan.
Two sources of big brokerage business will be affected by
the broadening of the licences: equity underwriting, a hugely
profitable business that pays nearly double the fees in mainland
China compared with Hong Kong, where fees are squeezed by stiff
competition from global brokerages; and stock trading, where the
entry of new players is expected to push very tight commissions
even lower.
Banks with brokerage licences would present "huge risks" to
brokerages because of their large retail customer base, Credit
Suisse analysts wrote in a March research note. That would
further pressure stock trading commissions that fell to about 7
basis points in the second half of 2014 from 7.6 basis points in
2013 amid competition from brokers for business from retail
clients.
China's securities regulator has given no timetable for when
new licences would be issued. Hong Kong-based advisory firm
REORIENT Financial Markets expects the change could be as soon
as the third quarter of 2015.
The Hang Seng China H-Financials index has surged
39 percent in the past year, pushing valuations too high,
according to some investors, potentially building pressure on
brokerages if competition cuts into profit.
"The environment for the brokerage business in China is
definitely more negative versus other players and other sectors
in the financial space, specially considering the current
valuation level," said Francois Perrin, head of Greater China
equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners Asia.
